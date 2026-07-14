JIC Ventures backs HTG Medical, the Czech medtech automating intensive-care monitoring

HTG Medical Team

The Czech startup has cleared MDR certification and is heading abroad. JIC Ventures joins its pre-seed round – the CEE fund’s third deal.

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JIC Ventures has joined the pre-seed round of Czech medtech startup HTG Medical, which automates urine output monitoring in intensive care units. The round was led by Garage Angels together with Electron Capital Partners, with existing investors Jinej fond and Dendis Capital also taking part. The €450,000 investment comes as the company secures European Medical Device Regulation certification and prepares to move into international markets.The Prague startup has developed a device, HTG Urogram , that is one of only a few in the world to fully replace manual charting of urine output with automated monitoring, sending the data straight into the hospital information system. On an intensive care unit, that saves nurses up to an hour of working time a day and cuts errors. The product has been proven in live use on the cardiovascular ICU at Prague’s IKEM. For JIC Ventures , HTG Medical is exactly the kind of company the fund seeks out – and in a field not every fund is willing to enter.“HTG Medical came about the way technology startups are meant to – out of a real problem named by the people on the ground. The doctors at IKEM knew what wasn’t working, and the team turned that into a product. Not every fund has the appetite or the backing to invest in hardware and software; for us it’s natural territory. That’s part of why HTG Medical is now in our portfolio,” says Radim Kocourek, Managing Partner of JIC Ventures.Miloš Sochor, Managing Partner of JIC Ventures, points to the business logic behind the product: “They come with a model where the customer doesn’t spend more than they do today but gets automation and data on top. In hospitals, that’s a real way in. The team is fast, motivated, and now holds a certification that opens the door to its first sales. The ambition to move into Europe is, in this case, a logical next step, not just an aspiration.”Returning investors, a signal to new onesThe pre-seed round was led by Garage Angels, a Brno Region angel syndicate , together with Electron Capital Partners.“Healthcare is a segment where innovation takes hold slowly and with difficulty, which made us even more convinced by the HTG Medical team, who took Urogram from a hackathon idea to a certified product deployed with real patients. The combination of a strong founding team, MDR certification and a clear business model with recurring revenue was decisive for us. We believe HTG has the potential to become a commercially successful medtech solution on global markets, and we’re glad to be part of it,” says Aleš Filipenský, investment director at Garage Angels.Alongside JIC Ventures, the current round drew Jinej fond and Dendis Capital, both of which had already invested in HTG Medical in the previous round.“Total offers in this round exceeded €1 million, more than double the planned amount. In the end we decided to accept only part of the capital on offer, but that interest confirms that investors believe in the direction HTG Medical is taking,” comments Max Klimeš, CTO and co-founder of HTG Medical.Certification as a springboard abroadIn total, the company has now raised more than €1 million at pre-seed stage. It will use the fresh €450,000 injection for international expansion and market entry.Europe’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR), tightened in recent years, is among the most demanding in the world. HTG Urogram – with more than 4,000 hours of bedside testing use behind it and successful pilot deployments in several Czech hospitals, including IKEM – cleared the entire certification process in 15 months. The certification also opens doors beyond Europe, serving as a regulatory springboard for fast registration in other markets, such as Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.The immediate steps, though, point to Europe: the company has already lined up partnerships with international distributors and is preparing to expand into Austria, Spain, France and the Netherlands. HTG Medical’s ambitions do not stop at automated urine output monitoring – further devices are planned that integrate into hospital infrastructure, moving the company from a single measuring instrument towards a full platform for ICU automation.Support from JIC Ventures may help them get there. Alongside capital, the fund offers access to a network of experienced founders, mentors and ecosystem partners built over the past twenty years around the JIC innovation agency. The investment in HTG Medical is the new fund’s third, having launched in April 2026.

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