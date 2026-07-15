Shreveport, LA Named 2026 Concrete Decision Award Winner

The Preload team began work on the Shreveport tank in late November 2024, wrapping up in March 2025.

Using over 90 years of industry leadership, Preload ensured the Shreveport project received the highest levels of precision and engineering expertise.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preload, the nation’s leader in prestressed concrete tank design and construction, is honored to announce the City of Shreveport, LA as the winner of 2026 Concrete Decision Awards.Despite facing stiff competition and challenging conditions, Shreveport’s Dilg League Drive Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) Mitigation project took home this year’s top honors. Work began on the type 3 tank in late November 2024, with the Preload team battling weather delays and Louisiana’s muddy rain season to complete the project in March 2025.“It has been our honor and privilege to serve as the lead design engineers for the City of Shreveport’s first above-ground wastewater storage facility.” said Mitch Guy, P.E., Project Manager, Civil Design Group LLC. “ We look forward to future opportunities to improve Shreveport’s infrastructure through innovative solutions.”Tapping into more than 90 years of standard-setting leadership in concrete tank construction, Preload ensured the Shreveport project received only the highest levels of precision and engineering expertise. This included the in-house installation of a four-nozzle wash down system, which sprays water inside the tank to clean any debris collected over time."Receiving the Concrete Decision Award is a testament to what can be accomplished when a city invests in its infrastructure and builds strong partnerships.” said Tom Kleppe, Preload Vice President of Sales. “It's an honor to work alongside a community that shares our commitment to creating reliable, sustainable solutions that serve generations to come. Congratulations to the entire city team on this well-deserved recognition. Preload is proud to be a part of your success!"Past winners of the Concrete Decision Award include Hutto, TX (2025), Eden Prairie, MN (2022), Sellersburg, IN (2019) and Lubbock, TX (2017).Learn more about Preload’s industry-leading work, and previous Concrete Decision winners, by visiting www.preload.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.