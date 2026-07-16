Rampart Capital Draws on Partner Toby Watson's Structured-Finance Experience in Its Investment Approach

Toby Watson

The London-based investment office Rampart Capital outlines a macro-driven investment process supported by senior partner experience from international finance.

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rampart Capital LLP, an independent investment office based in London, has set out the investment approach and partnership structure behind its work with wealthy individuals and their families worldwide. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the firm describes its process as flexible, transparent and aligned with client interests, built on absolute-return strategies across a wide range of asset classes. The process rests on three fundamentals — macro analysis, factor-based assessment and diversified portfolio construction — with risk management embedded throughout. The partnership includes professionals experienced in international finance and wealth management, among them Toby Watson, whose background in structured finance supports the firm's stated aim of combining commercial performance with responsible, long-term decision-making.



Independent investment offices in a more demanding market

Investors with substantial assets increasingly favour managers that can demonstrate independence, transparency and a structured approach to risk. Regulatory expectations have tightened across the sector, and clients are paying closer attention to how portfolios are constructed, monitored and reported. Against this backdrop, independent investment offices have positioned themselves as an alternative to larger institutions, offering bespoke arrangements and a direct alignment with client interests.

Rampart Capital, owned by its key personnel and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, describes itself as one such office. It states that its services are tailored to each client's investment philosophy, operating requirements and reporting preferences.



A process built on three fundamentals

According to the firm, its investment process rests on three connected elements:

- Macro analysis, which sits at the centre of the process, aims to form independent views by assimilating a wide range of external inputs, on the basis that a changing environment requires continual adaptation.

- Factor-based assessment uses investment factors, rather than asset classes, to analyse that environment, manage positions and assess risk, allowing conventional and alternative strategies to be integrated and hedged appropriately.

- Portfolio construction brings these views together, seeking a high degree of diversification between uncorrelated assets.

The firm describes downside evaluation as an inherent part of stock selection, with risk management embedded before any formal risk review takes place. The stated objective is to pursue absolute returns while keeping exposures aligned with each client's requirements.



The role of the partnership

Rampart Capital attributes much of its capability to the experience within its partnership, which combines backgrounds in wealth management, operations and international finance. As a partner, Toby Watson contributes to this work, drawing on around 17 years at Goldman Sachs in principal funding and structured credit across international markets. According to the firm, his role includes:

- advising on portfolio decisions,

- reviewing risk analyses, and

- supporting the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the investment process.

The firm links these responsibilities to broader priorities it has set out: value-based leadership, durable client relationships, and a balance between profitability and sustainability.



Outlook

Rampart Capital intends to maintain its independent, macro-driven approach as markets, technology and client expectations continue to change. It points to an ongoing interest in digital tools that improve risk transparency and reporting, and to the development of internal leadership talent. The firm frames the contribution of Toby Watson, and of its partnership as a whole, as part of a longer effort to pair commercial performance with governance and long-term value rather than a single milestone.

About Rampart Capital:

Rampart Capital LLP is an independent investment office based in London, owned by its key personnel and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (no. 483199). It provides investment management and advisory services to wealthy individuals and their families worldwide, with a focus on flexible, transparent, absolute-return strategies across a wide range of asset classes.

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Contact:

Casemate Services Ltd

Toby Clive Sutherland Watson

2 St. James's Street

London SW1A EF

England

+44 (0)20 3551 2910

Imprint: https://toby-watson.com/imprint/

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