Speed Limit Reduction and Lane Shifts Coming to I-81 at Harrisonburg

STAUNTON – Beginning Monday, July 20, the work-zone speed limit on Interstate 81 in the Harrisonburg area will be reduced from 60 to 55 miles per hour. The 55-mph speed limit will affect northbound and southbound traffic between about mile marker 242 and 248. It will be in place 24/7 due to construction of the I-81 widening project.

During the week of July 20-24, drivers should also be alert for travel-lane shifts on the southern end of the work zone (about mile marker 242 to 244). This portion of I-81 extends from one mile south of exit 243 at Pleasant Valley to the area adjacent to Rocktown High School. Both directions of I-81 traffic will shift toward the right and begin using part of the recently widened right shoulders.

Northbound and southbound I-81 will have nighttime and overnight single-lane closures for line-marking operations on the southern portion of the work zone during the week of July 20-24. Shoulder strengthening and shoulder widening operations will then move to the northern and middle parts of the work zone (about mile marker 244 to 248).

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The I-81 Harrisonburg widening is scheduled for completion in summer 2032. It will enhance safety, improve traffic flow and increase reliability. For updates and to sign up for digital newsletters, visit vdot.virginia.gov/81Harrisonburg.

The project is being constructed under a $219 million contract as part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). Other major CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

Staunton-area widening (scheduled for completion in summer 2027)

Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)

Strasburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)

Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth. Find out more at Improve81.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.