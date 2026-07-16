Tate’s Bake Shop Celebrates Summer With Hampton Jitney Partnership

As part of its Baked Better campaign, the Southampton-born brand sweetens the ride out east with a Tate’s-wrapped Hampton Jitney and complimentary cookies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tate's Bake Shop, the Southampton, N.Y. born brand widely known and beloved for their craft-baked cookies and baked goods, is celebrating summer with a new Hampton Jitney partnership as part of their new “Baked Better” brand campaign. The partnership is rooted in their shared Hamptons heritage. Beginning July 13, a special Hampton Jitney vehicle is hitting the road wrapped in a Tate’s Bake Shop design inspired by the brand’s signature thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies and green bag. To make the ride even sweeter, passengers traveling on all Hampton Jitney trips between New York City and the East End of Long Island will be treated to complimentary Tiny Tate’s cookies – the miniature version of Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies – while supplies last.

The partnership brings together two longstanding Hamptons businesses during one of the busiest and most beloved times of year out east. Hampton Jitney has been part of the ritual of traveling out east in comfort and style since 1974. For the partnership, Tate’s was inspired by their iconic green bag and the signature crunch of a Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, brought to life with a custom-wrapped Hampton Jitney vehicle. The design features two taglines, with “Real Ingredients. Baked Better.” on one side and “Follow us to The Bake Shop” on the other side and back, nodding to Tate’s commitment to quality ingredients and its Southampton roots. Since 1980, Tate’s Bake Shop has been a can’t-miss Southampton stop for locals and visitors alike, known for its craft-baked cookies, cakes, pies, ice cream sandwiches, and more. Now, Hampton Jitney riders can enjoy a sweet first taste of Tate’s before they even arrive out east.

This summer’s activation builds on a longstanding local connection between Tate’s Bake Shop and Hampton Jitney. In previous years, Tate’s has wrapped Hampton Jitney coaches, served cookies onboard select Hampton Ambassador trips, and partnered with Hampton Jitney’s North Fork Trolley Polar Express during the holiday season as its official cookie partner.

The Jitney activation is part of Tate’s Baked Better campaign, a new brand campaign that champions Tate’s Bake Shop roots, crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies, and relentless commitment to quality and real ingredients, like butter, eggs, and chocolate. Beyond the Hampton Jitney partnership, the campaign will extend across influencer partnerships, paid media, dedicated email and SMS programming, and a CTV campaign that showcases the connection between Tate’s crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies and its Bake Shop roots, a first for the brand. As Tate’s has grown from a Southampton favorite into a nationally beloved cookie brand, the same commitment to craft and quality that shaped the original bake shop continues to guide every batch.

“Baked Better is about celebrating the delicious taste, craft, and quality that have defined Tate’s from the very beginning, and inviting more people to experience the joy of a Tate’s cookie,” says Jennifer Hull, Head of Marketing at Tate’s Bake Shop. “Through our partnership with Hampton Jitney, we’re celebrating our Hamptons Bake Shop roots and those simple, memorable moments that make summer so special, from a sweet treat on the way to the beach to ice cream sandwiches on a sunny afternoon.”

The Tate’s Bake Shop x Hampton Jitney activation begins July 13, 2026. Tiny Tate’s cookies will be offered on all Hampton Jitney trips to and from New York City and the East End of Long Island, while supplies last.

About Tate’s Bake Shop

Founded in 1980 by Kathleen King out of a storefront in Southampton, New York, Tate’s Bake Shop is widely known and beloved for their craft-baked cookies and baked goods. Now with a passionate national following, Tate’s Bake Shop remains committed to flavor, quality, and Bake Shop heritage. One of the fastest-growing cookie brands, Tate’s has continued to innovate, extending beyond traditional cookies and expanding its portfolio to include seasonal products that meet the needs and interests of consumers looking for a treat. Tate’s continues to raise the bar for itself and the baking community with award-winning cookies and gifts that brings the Bake Shop to homes across the US. Follow along @tatesbakeshop and learn more at tatesbakeshop.com.

About Hampton Jitney

Hampton Jitney, Inc. is the premier, family-owned motorcoach transportation company connecting New York City with the East End of Long Island, including the Hamptons and the North Fork. Founded in 1974, the company offers premium, scheduled daily line runs, private charter services, retail and custom tours, and local transportation. Committed to reliability, passenger comfort, and safety, Hampton Jitney features spacious seating, onboard amenities, and a fleet of meticulously maintained luxury coaches. For more information, schedules, or to book a trip, visit hamptonjitney.com.



FAQ

When does the Tate’s Bake Shop x Hampton Jitney activation begin?

The Tate’s Bake Shop x Hampton Jitney activation begins July 13, 2026.

Which Hampton Jitney trips can I find Tiny Tate’s cookies on?

Tiny Tate’s cookies will be offered on all Hampton Jitney trips to and from New York City and the East End of Long Island, while supplies last.

What is the Tate’s Hampton Jitney vehicle design inspired by?

A special Hampton Jitney vehicle is hitting the road wrapped in a Tate’s Bake Shop design inspired by the brand’s signature thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies and green bag.

What is Tate’s Baked Better campaign?

The Jitney activation is part of Tate’s Baked Better campaign, a new brand campaign that champions Tate’s Bake Shop roots, signature crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies, and relentless commitment to quality and real ingredients, like butter, eggs, and chocolate.

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