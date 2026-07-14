Genesis Regenerative’s New Advisory Board Member Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah Featured on Cover of Global Healthcare Magazine

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. The AEON Clinic in Dubai UAE Brockwell Healthcare is located at 8879 W Flamingo Rd, Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah, MD, Co-Founder of The AEON Clinic and Founder of Brockwell Healthcare in Las Vegas NV

Neurointerventional surgeon is profiled in the publication's July 2026 issue and named among “The Most Visionary Neurosurgeons Transforming Brain & Spine Care.”

[We] look beyond the diagnosis and understand the person. Modern healthcare remains largely disease-focused rather than restoration-focused.” — Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah, MD, Co-Founder of The AEON Clinic.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah, MD, CM, MBA, FINR, FICA, DABR (USA), is the subject of the cover story in Global Healthcare Magazine's July 2026 issue. The feature, titled “The Surgeon Who Looks Beyond the Diagnosis,” profiles the triple fellowship-trained neurointerventional surgeon and Co-Founder of The AEON Clinic in Dubai, and includes him among “The Most Visionary Neurosurgeons Transforming Brain & Spine Care” for 2026. Dr. Haider-Shah also serves on the Clinical Advisory Board of Genesis Regenerative, the company behind the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA).

As a medical student at McGill University, Dr. Haider-Shah spent much of his time in the campus's Osler Library instead of the regular medical library down the hall. He later told Global Healthcare Magazine that the habit traced back to the library's namesake, Sir William Osler, who believed a doctor couldn't fully understand a case from test results and charts alone. The patient in the room mattered just as much.

That conviction carried him through fellowships in neurointerventional surgery, pediatric neurointervention, interventional radiology, interventional oncology, pain medicine, and into Dubai, where the profile credits him as the UAE's first resident fellowship-trained neurointervention specialist. The AEON Clinic, which he later co-founded on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, has since grown into a network with affiliate locations across the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas.

“Look beyond the diagnosis and understand the person,” is a line Dr. Haider-Shah returns to throughout the profile. “Modern healthcare remains largely disease-focused rather than restoration-focused,” he says, describing a practice built around what comes after a patient survives a stroke, a brain injury, or a chronic condition, rather than stopping once the immediate crisis has passed.

That philosophy was tested in a case Dr. Haider-Shah still recalls clearly. An elderly patient arrived with a large subarachnoid hemorrhage and a ruptured aneurysm, and the surgical team's plan called for threading catheters up into the intracranial blood vessels, until her unusually complex aortic anatomy closed off that route partway through the procedure.

Rather than stop, he improvised on the spot, accessing the vessel through the carotid artery under ultrasound guidance instead, a technique no one else in the room, including the anesthesiology and catheter lab staff, had used before. He talked the team through it as they went. The patient came through the procedure well. According to the profile, it was the first transcarotid aneurysm procedure performed in the UAE.

“Effective leadership is about creating high-performance cross-functional teams capable of maneuvering under uncertainty,” he says of moments like that one. Part of where that comes from is his father, also a physician, who taught him that medicine was fundamentally an act of service, and that a doctor's skills should go wherever they're needed most, paid or not. Dr. Haider-Shah has carried that into humanitarian medical work with the International Red Cross, the International Red Crescent, and Doctors Without Borders, and into helping build neurointerventional and stroke-care programs beyond the UAE, including in Pakistan, Indonesia, and parts of Africa.

Dr. Haider-Shah brings that same background to his role on Genesis Regenerative's Clinical Advisory Board, where he contributes to the company's guidance on the clinical use of its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA).

About Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah

Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah, MD, CM, MBA, FINR, FICA, DABR (USA), is a triple fellowship-trained neurointerventional surgeon, healthcare executive, and founder with more than 25 years of international experience across North America, the Middle East, and Europe. He is Co-Founder of The AEON Clinic in Dubai and Founder of Brockwell Healthcare in Dubai and Las Vegas, with leadership roles spanning neurorestoration, cellular regeneration, interventional pain management, executive longevity, and regenerative medicine. His clinical expertise includes neurointerventional surgery, interventional oncology, regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and healthcare AI, with a focus on precision-based, minimally invasive therapies that restore function and support long-term wellness. A global educator, speaker, and author, Dr. Haider-Shah has trained physicians and delivered keynote lectures in more than 19 countries and serves on the Clinical Advisory Board of Genesis Regenerative.

To learn more about The AEON Clinic or Brockwell Healthcare, visit:

https://theaeonclinic.com

https://brockwellhealthcare.com

For more information on Dr. Haider-Shah:

https://drhaider-shah.com

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a developer of non-DNA products, dedicated to marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of support through rigorous product purity, verified third-party laboratory testing, and a comprehensive support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com



All quotations provided by Dr. Hasnain Haider-Shah, MD, Co-Founder of The AEON Clinic.

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