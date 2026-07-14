Wilson Kester Welcomes Attorney Julia Gazulli to its Detroit Family Law Team

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source, is proud to announce that Associate Attorney Julia Gazulli has joined the Michigan -based family law firm. This further strengthens their commitment to providing empowering, results-driven representation throughout Michigan.Attorney Gazulli brings a client-first approach to every case, focusing exclusively on family law. Known for her compassionate advocacy, clear communication, and dedication to helping clients navigate emotionally challenging situations, she has built a reputation throughout Michigan.A graduate of Oakland University and Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Gazulli is admitted to practice law in the State of Michigan. Prior to becoming an attorney, she served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Rosemarie Aquilina in the 30th Judicial Circuit Court, where she gained valuable insight into the judicial process and developed the foundation for her client-centered legal practice."We are excited to welcome Julia Gazulli to our team at Wilson Kester," said Shelley Kester, Founder & CEO. "A tenacious litigator and passionate advocate, Julia approaches every case with the same care and determination she would want for her own family—bringing strength and fearlessness when it matters most, while remaining supportive, compassionate, and deeply committed to her clients throughout the process. Julia embodies the qualities that define our firm, and we are confident she will provide exceptional advocacy and trusted guidance to individuals and families navigating some of life’s most difficult transitions. Her presence strengthens our ability to serve families throughout Southern Michigan while maintaining the high level of personalized representation our clients expect."Gazulli's addition reflects Wilson Kester's continued growth and investment in expanding its team of experienced family law attorneys. By welcoming talented advocates who share the firm's client-focused philosophy, Wilson Kester continues to enhance its ability to serve individuals and families across Detroit with exceptional legal representation.About Wilson KesterWilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce, child custody, parenting time, adoption, and other family law matters. Known for compassionate client service and skilled legal advocacy, the firm is committed to protecting what matters most while delivering personalized representation tailored to each client's unique needs.

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