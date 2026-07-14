Angola's Upstream Reform Program and Investment Pipeline Examined in Crude Oil

Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola examines the reforms, projects and investment commitments shaping Angola's upstream sector.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a decade of declining crude oil production, Angola has stabilized output at approximately 1.1 million barrels per day, supported by offshore developments, exploration activity and a series of upstream reforms.

These developments are examined in Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber. The book explores how Angola responded to production decline through institutional restructuring, petroleum sector reforms and new investment policies.

Structural Reform

The book outlines reforms introduced since 2018 to improve the investment environment and encourage exploration and redevelopment of mature assets.

These include establishment of the ANPG and the Instituto Regulador dos Derivados do Petróleo (IRDP), implementation of a multi-year licensing strategy, introduction of Risk Service Contracts and restructuring of Sonangol.

The government also introduced the Incremental Production Decree, Gas Monetization Law and Marginal Field Law. National Development Plans released in 2018 and 2023 outlined broader economic objectives that included reducing production decline while supporting economic diversification.

Offshore Projects

The book reviews several offshore developments contributing to Angola's production outlook, including the TotalEnergies-operated Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 projects, which entered production in 2025 with a combined capacity of 60,000 barrels per day.

The Azule Energy-led Agogo Integrated West Hub development also features prominently, following commissioning of the Agogo FPSO in 2025 and startup of the Ndungu field in 2026. The TotalEnergies-operated Kaminho development remains on schedule for targeted first production in 2028.

The book also reviews announced investment plans across the sector. TotalEnergies has outlined plans to invest $3 billion in Angola in the coming years, while Azule Energy has announced plans to invest $5 billion. ExxonMobil previously indicated potential investment of up to $15 billion following exploration activity in the Namibe Basin, although initial drilling results were not considered commercially viable.

Onshore Activity

The book also examines renewed exploration across Angola's onshore basins following the 2023 licensing round. Exploration programs include seismic work by Corcel at KON 16, planned drilling by Oando at KON 13, exploration led by Sonangol across KON 11, KON 12 and KON 15, and seismic campaigns by Etu Energias. Other companies, including Walcot Energy and ACREP, have also expanded their activities.

The book concludes that Angola's upstream sector is increasingly being shaped by policy reform, continued exploration and long-term investment planning.

Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola is available in paperback and digital formats through major online retailers, including Amazon.

Purchase Book Here.

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