Premium Surface Solutions Completes 500th Court, Concrete and Coatings Project Across Six Western States

Premium Surface Solutions Premium Surface Solutions

The ASBA-certified builder has completed over 500 pickleball, basketball, and tennis court, concrete, coating, and landscaping projects across 6 Western states.

Reaching 500 projects reflects the standard we hold on every job site. We handle the full process from dirt to net so our courts perform for years in this climate. Performance matters most.” — Jacob Cooper, co-founder of Premium Surface Solutions

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Surface Solutions , a court construction and surfacing company based in Payson, Utah, has completed more than 500 projects across six western states. The company builds pickleball, tennis, basketball and padel courts, and delivers concrete construction, specialty coatings and landscaping for residential and commercial clients in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada. Premium Surface Solutions is a member of the American Sports Builders Association, the national trade body that publishes construction standards for sports facilities, and the company is licensed, bonded and insured.The milestone arrives during the steepest sustained growth period on record for the sport driving most of the demand. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association's 2026 Topline Participation Report, 24.3 million Americans played pickleball in 2025, a 22.8 percent increase over 2024 and a 171.8 percent increase across three years. The association named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. SFIA also began tracking padel for the first time in 2026, estimating 1.07 million American players in 2025.Premium Surface Solutions divides the 500 completed projects across four service lines. In court construction, the company performs site preparation, concrete work, surfacing, fencing, lighting and equipment installation for pickleball, tennis, basketball and padel courts. The concrete line covers rebar and post-tension systems for slabs and foundations. The coatings line includes epoxy flooring, polished concrete, urethane cement and resin systems for residential and commercial floors. The landscaping line covers hardscape, pavers, retaining walls and turf.Premium Surface Solutions installs court surfacing systems from established manufacturers, including SportMaster, Laykold, Nova Sports and Acrytech coatings from AT Sports, which serves as the official pickleball court surface provider to the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball."Reaching 500 projects reflects the standard we hold on every job site," said Jacob Cooper, co-founder of Premium Surface Solutions. "We handle the entire process with our own crews, from the first cut of dirt to the final coat and net, because that is how a surface holds up to heavy use and the climate out here. The number matters less to us than the courts and concrete still performing years after we finish them."Court construction in the Mountain West turns on the slab beneath the color. A regulation pickleball court requires a playing surface of 20 feet by 44 feet inside a minimum footprint of 30 feet by 60 feet, which makes even a backyard court a genuine excavation job. Along the Wasatch Front, winter lows fall into the single digits and then climb back above freezing, and that freeze-thaw cycling opens cracks in under-engineered slabs within a few seasons of play. Southern Utah and Arizona substitute expansive desert clays and 50-degree daily temperature swings for northern Utah's frost. Premium Surface Solutions builds on post-tensioned concrete, which holds the slab in compression and resists the cracking that rebar-only pours develop, and engineers the subgrade to the site rather than applying one specification across the region.Above the slab, Premium Surface Solutions installs CushionX, a cushioned overlay manufactured by AT Sports. According to the manufacturer, CushionX is available in 4mm, 6mm and 8mm thicknesses across three performance levels spanning residential, commercial and tournament use, reduces force on knees and joints by up to 15 percent, carries a five-year product warranty, and installs up to three times faster than conventional cushion systems.Premium Surface Solutions publishes an online court designer that allows a property owner to select court type, colors and layout before requesting an estimate. Completed work across all four service lines is published in the project galleries on the company website.About Premium Surface SolutionsPremium Surface Solutions is a court construction and surfacing company based in Payson, Utah, founded by co-owners Jacob Cooper and Ben Meldrum. The company builds pickleball, tennis, basketball and padel courts and provides concrete, coatings and landscaping services for residential and commercial clients across Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada. Premium Surface Solutions is a member of the American Sports Builders Association and is licensed, bonded and insured. More information is available at https://premiumsurfacesolutions.com

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