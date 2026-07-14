The Leader's Floor Lookout: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
When Americans make a purchase at a firearm retailer, credit card companies can assign a specific merchant category code (MCC) to the transaction, identifying it as a firearm-related purchase. This policy has raised concerns that these codes could be weaponized to monitor or track law-abiding Americans exercising their constitutional rights.
Some states, like Texas and Florida, recognize the threat to privacy posed by these codes and have banned the use of firearm retailer-specific MCCs; however, states like California and New York have instead mandated the use of these trackable MCCs.
To ensure Americans’ rights to privacy do not depend on their ZIP code, House Republicans are advancing legislation today to implement a national standard prohibiting firearm-specific MCCs and protecting law-abiding citizens’ financial data from being used to surveil lawful firearm purchases.
Rep. Riley Moore’s measure, H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act, would prevent the use of firearm-specific merchant category codes, establishing guardrails to ensure financial institutions and credit card companies are not coerced into surveilling customers during constitutionally protected purchases.
House Republicans remain committed to protecting Americans from overreaching surveillance, safeguarding consumer privacy, and defending Second Amendment rights nationwide.
Maximizing Sunshine Across America
Americans shouldn’t have to change their clocks twice a year. The outdated practice of switching between standard time and daylight saving time disrupts daily life, burdens families, and creates unnecessary challenges for businesses, travel, and public safety.
Congress has previously adopted permanent daylight saving time twice–including during World War II–to conserve energy, but current federal law prevents states from making daylight saving time permanent.
House Republicans are bringing legislation to the floor today that will make daylight saving time permanent nationwide, ending the twice-yearly clock changes and helping boost economic activity.
Rep. Vern Buchanan’s bill, H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act, ends an outdated practice by making daylight savings time permanent. This legislation will lower crime, save Americans time and money, reduce traffic accidents, and encourage the public to get outside.
House Republicans will always choose commonsense solutions that maximize economic and energy efficiency and benefit families and workers.
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