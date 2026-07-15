Coastal Serenity Landscapes Expand Services with Custom Hardscape Designs

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Coastal Serenity Landscapes expands in Jacksonville with custom hardscape design services, adding patios, walkways, walls and outdoor planning.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Serenity Landscapes has announced the addition of custom hardscape design services for residential properties across Jacksonville. The service includes planning and installation of paver features, walkways, patios, retaining walls, and related landscape elements. The addition is presented as part of the company’s outdoor service portfolio.The company has been providing landscaping services that include sod delivery and installation, mulch placement, rock installation, pressure washing, holiday lighting, and other outdoor projects. With the inclusion of custom hardscape work, project planning includes both landscape and structural outdoor features in one process.Expanded Hardscape Service ScopeThe hardscape service includes design and installation of outdoor features that are integrated into the landscape layout. Each project begins with a site review to identify available space, existing landscape conditions, and project requirements before installation begins.The service includes:● Paver patios● Walkways● Garden pathways● Retaining walls● Decorative stone features● Outdoor sitting areas● Landscape borders● Paver connections between outdoor spacesEach installation is planned according to the property layout so that landscape and hardscape elements are arranged as part of one outdoor design.Focus on Combined Outdoor ProjectsOutdoor improvement projects may include multiple landscape elements rather than a single service. Grass installation, hardscape work, mulch placement, drainage planning, and surface cleaning are sometimes carried out within one project schedule.Coastal Serenity Landscapes includes coordination for outdoor spaces that involve multiple landscaping services. This allows different stages of work to follow a sequence beginning with site preparation and ending with installation completion.The hardscape service is available along with existing landscaping services provided across Jacksonville.Hardscape Planning as Part of Landscape DesignHardscape elements are permanent components of an outdoor space. These features are planned along with grass, plants, mulch, decorative rock, and open lawn areas.Project planning includes consideration of:● Existing property layout● Surface elevation● Access points● Outdoor traffic areas● Connection between different sections of the yard● Placement of landscape featuresThe planning process places hardscape installations within the overall outdoor layout rather than as separate additions.Landscape Drainage Included During PlanningOutdoor projects may require attention to water movement across the property before installation begins. For this reason, project planning may include landscape drainage solutions in Jacksonville, FL where site conditions indicate drainage requirements.Drainage planning may involve reviewing surface grading, water flow direction, low areas, and locations where standing water is present. Drainage work, when required, is included in the landscape installation process before hardscape materials are placed.Drainage planning is part of project preparation before installation work begins.Support for Residential Landscape ProjectsThe hardscape service applies to residential outdoor spaces of different sizes and layouts. Hardscape features may be included in new landscape installations or in updates to existing outdoor areas.Project types include:● New landscape installations● Yard renovation projects● Patio additions● Walkway construction● Outdoor gathering spaces● Property entrance improvements● Garden border installation● Landscape layout updatesEach project follows the conditions present at the property and the planned outdoor layout.Jacksonville-Based Project ExperienceOutdoor construction projects are affected by soil conditions, drainage patterns, and weather conditions throughout the year. Coastal Serenity Landscapes provides services across Jacksonville with project planning based on local site conditions.The company is included among landscape companies in Jacksonville, Florida providing landscaping work that includes sod installation, hardscape construction, pressure washing, decorative materials, and seasonal lighting installation.The hardscape service becomes part of the existing outdoor service portfolio available in the service area.Hardscape Construction ProcessCustom hardscape projects follow a structured installation process that includes planning, surface preparation, material placement, and installation completion.Typical project stages include:● Site review● Layout planning● Surface preparation● Base installation● Material placement● Finishing work● Site cleanupThe process may vary depending on property conditions and project design.Service Coordination Across Outdoor FeaturesLandscape projects may include multiple outdoor elements. Hardscape work may be completed together with sod installation, mulch placement, decorative rock installation, or pressure washing depending on project requirements.This approach allows outdoor improvements to be arranged within a single project schedule rather than separate installations over different periods.The service also applies to outdoor layouts where walkways, patios, and landscape areas are planned together.Continued Landscape Service AvailabilityAlong with custom hardscape design, Coastal Serenity Landscapes provides its existing outdoor services throughout Jacksonville.Current services include:● Sod delivery● Sod installation● Mulch installation● Decorative rock installation● Pressure washing● Christmas lighting installation● Outdoor landscape improvements● Hardscape installationThe addition of hardscape services adds another category to the existing landscaping operations.About Coastal Serenity LandscapesCoastal Serenity Landscapes is a Jacksonville-based landscaping company providing residential outdoor improvement services. The company offers sod delivery and installation, mulch, decorative rock, pressure washing, Christmas lighting, and custom hardscape installations. Services also include project planning for outdoor spaces, including hardscape contractor in Jacksonville services and landscape drainage solutions in Jacksonville, FL when required as part of landscape development.Media Contact:Coastal Serenity LandscapesEmail: dyllan@coastalserenitylandscapes.comWebsite: https://jacksonvillesodandpavers.com/ Phone: 904 385 3540Location: Jacksonville, FL (Serving all nearby areas)

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