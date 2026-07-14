Laboratory Information System Market Forecast To Hit $5Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Laboratory Information System Market Report 2026 Regions Laboratory Information System Market Report 2026 Segments Laboratory Information System Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Information System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Information System market to surpass $5 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Healthcare Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,458 billion by 2030, with Laboratory Information System to represent around 0.3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Laboratory Information System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Laboratory Information System Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the laboratory information system market in 2030, valued at $1.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing modernization of diagnostic and clinical laboratories, rising demand for efficient laboratory workflow management solutions, expanding healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic testing volumes, growing adoption of electronic health records and digital healthcare systems, increasing investments in laboratory automation and data integration technologies, and supportive government initiatives promoting healthcare digitization across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Laboratory Information System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the laboratory information system market in 2030, valued at $1.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for centralized laboratory data management, increasing focus on reducing diagnostic errors and improving turnaround times, widespread adoption of interoperable healthcare IT platforms, growing volume of molecular diagnostics and personalized testing services, strong presence of advanced clinical and reference laboratories, and continuous investments in secure cloud-based laboratory informatics solutions across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Laboratory Information System Market In 2030?

The laboratory information system market is segmented by product into standalone LIS, and integrated LIS. The integrated LIS market will be the largest segment of the laboratory information system market segmented by product, accounting for 60% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The integrated LIS market will be supported by the increasing need for seamless connectivity between laboratory, hospital, and diagnostic systems, rising adoption of unified healthcare data management platforms, growing demand for real-time test result accessibility and coordination, enhanced focus on improving laboratory productivity and patient data accuracy, expansion of multi-site healthcare networks requiring centralized informatics solutions, and advancements in integrated analytics and reporting capabilities supporting efficient clinical decision-making.

The laboratory information system market is segmented by component into software, and services.

The laboratory information system market is segmented by end user into hospital laboratories, independent laboratories, physician office laboratories, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Laboratory Information System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the laboratory information system market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Laboratory Information System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global laboratory information system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate laboratory automation and workflow optimization, expand adoption of cloud-based interoperable healthcare IT systems, and support rising diagnostic testing volumes and healthcare digitization initiatives worldwide.

Rising Demand For Laboratory Automation And Workflow Efficiency - The rising demand for laboratory automation and workflow efficiency is expected to become a key growth driver for the laboratory information system market by 2030. Rising demand for laboratory automation and workflow efficiency is driving growth in the laboratory information system market as laboratories seek solutions that streamline sample registration, tracking, test processing, result reporting, billing, and data management. Laboratory information systems help reduce manual errors, improve turnaround times, enhance productivity, and support efficient operations across clinical, diagnostic, and research laboratories. As a result, the rising demand for laboratory automation and workflow efficiency is anticipated to contribute to 2.7% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Cloud-Based And Interoperable Healthcare IT Systems - The growing adoption of cloud-based and interoperable healthcare IT systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the laboratory information system market by 2030. Growing adoption of cloud-based and interoperable healthcare IT systems is driving growth in the laboratory information system market as healthcare providers seek scalable platforms that enable remote access, real-time data sharing, and seamless integration with hospital information systems, electronic health records, and diagnostic devices. These capabilities improve operational efficiency, collaboration, and continuity of patient care across connected healthcare environments. Consequently, the growing adoption of cloud-based and interoperable healthcare IT systems is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Volume Of Diagnostic Testing And Healthcare Digitization - The increasing volume of diagnostic testing and healthcare digitization is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the laboratory information system market by 2030. Increasing volume of diagnostic testing and healthcare digitization is driving growth in the laboratory information system market as rising demand for pathology, preventive screening, chronic disease monitoring, and specialized tests generates higher laboratory workloads. Laboratory information systems help manage growing data volumes, automate workflows, improve reporting accuracy, and support efficient digital operations across modern healthcare facilities. Therefore, the increasing volume of diagnostic testing and healthcare digitization is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Laboratory Information System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the standalone LIS market, and the integrated LIS market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for faster and more accurate laboratory reporting, rising need for automation in sample tracking and workflow management, growing adoption of cloud-based and digital laboratory platforms, expanding use of advanced diagnostics including genomics and pathology testing, enhanced focus on reducing manual errors and improving operational efficiency, and continuous upgrades in laboratory data interoperability and connectivity solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving diagnostic efficiency, strengthening data-driven healthcare delivery, and enabling streamlined laboratory operations, fuelling transformative growth within the broader laboratory informatics industry.

The standalone LIS market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the integrated LIS market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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