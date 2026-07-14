Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Named Among the Maldives' Best House Reefs at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa with 360° House Reef House Reef - Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa - Home to a thriving underwater ecosystem Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa offers some of the Maldives' most rewarding snorkeling and diving experiences just moments from the beach and villa Colorful coral gardens and an ever-changing underwater landscape teeming with life Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa - Underwater

Celebrating the resort's vibrant 360° House Reef, home to thriving coral gardens, abundant marine life, and unforgettable adventures just steps from shore.

This award is a testament to the extraordinary natural beauty that surrounds our island and the dedication of our team to preserving and protecting this remarkable marine ecosystem.” — Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

HUVADHU ATOLL, MALDIVES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗛𝘆𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗮 is proud to announce its recognition as 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟰 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗲𝗳𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, a distinguished accolade voted by discerning travelers and readers across the region. This recognition celebrates the resort's extraordinary house reef, renowned for its rich marine biodiversity, thriving coral formations, and seamless access from both the shoreline and overwater villas. Nestled within the pristine waters of North Huvadhu Atoll, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa offers some of the Maldives' most rewarding snorkeling and diving experiences just moments from the beach.

At the heart of this achievement lies the 𝟯𝟲𝟬° 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗲𝗳, a living ring of coral that surrounds Hadahaa Island in every direction. Enter the water directly from the resort's two dedicated piers and discover dramatic drop-offs, colorful coral gardens, and an ever-changing underwater landscape teeming with life. Schools of tropical fish, graceful sea turtles, reef sharks, and occasional pelagic visitors make each immersion unique. With effortless entry points around the island, every encounter invites a new perspective on the ocean's natural wonders.

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲: 𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗬𝗼𝘂, 𝗔𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗗𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗽.

Home to a thriving underwater ecosystem, the reef is frequented by sea turtles, reef sharks, rays, and countless tropical fish species, making it one of the Maldives’ most sought-after marine destinations. The award further reinforces the resort’s reputation as a sanctuary for nature lovers, snorkelers, and divers seeking authentic encounters with the Indian Ocean’s rich marine life.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized among the Maldives’ Best House Reefs by Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “This award is a testament to the extraordinary natural beauty that surrounds our island and the dedication of our team to preserving and protecting this remarkable marine ecosystem. We are grateful to our guests and supporters whose votes made this achievement possible. This recognition inspires us to continue creating meaningful experiences that connect our guests with one of the Maldives’ most spectacular underwater worlds.”

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are among the region’s most respected travel accolades, celebrating excellence across hospitality, wellness, dining, and luxury travel experiences. Determined through reader votes, the awards honor properties that consistently deliver exceptional guest experiences and set benchmarks for the industry.

Beyond its award-winning reef, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa offers an intimate luxury retreat with just 51 villas, distinctive culinary experiences, holistic wellness offerings, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and marine conservation. The resort’s secluded location and untouched natural surroundings create a rare sense of place, inviting guests to reconnect with nature while enjoying the understated luxury synonymous with the Park Hyatt brand.

As Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa celebrates this latest recognition, the resort remains committed to delivering transformative guest experiences while safeguarding the fragile marine ecosystems that make the Maldives one of the world’s most treasured destinations.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Tel: +960 682 1234

Email: maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com

Website: www.parkhyattmaldives.com



𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗛𝘆𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗮

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites guests to experience "Our Living Island," a secluded haven in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll. Surrounded by a 360-degree vibrant house reef, the resort offers immersive encounters with nature, from snorkeling and diving among rich marine life to sustainable living insights at the Dhoani Learning Center and Blue Journeys Dive and Activity Center. With 51 luxurious villas, including the three-bedroom Kiaali Residence, nestled amidst tropical greenery or perched over the lagoon, guests enjoy unmatched privacy and comfort. Culinary offerings celebrate local flavors, complemented by bespoke dining experiences. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, every stay is a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and connection to the natural world. Connect with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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