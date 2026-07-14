Ilham Aliyev and Peter Pellegrini viewed bullet-riddled busts of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and the people of Montenegro on the occasion of 13 July - the Statehood Day.
The strengthening of Azerbaijan-Montenegro interstate relations, built on good traditions,...13 July 2026, 11:06
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