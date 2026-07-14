New Edition of 'Fanocracy' Shows Leaders How to Turn Customers Into Passionate Fans Through Human Connection

The second edition of “Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans,” by David Meerman Scott and Reiko Scott, published by Entrepreneur Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, is now available.. David Meerman Scott, co-author of “Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans.” Reiko Scott, co-author of “Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans.” Entrepreneur Press, publisher of “Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans.”

David Meerman Scott and Reiko Scott’s updated “Fanocracy” shows leaders how to turn customers into passionate fans.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed business growth strategist, entrepreneur, advisor, and bestselling author David Meerman Scott, alongside co-author Reiko Scott, offers an updated and timely look at the power of fandom in the second edition of “ Fanocracy: Turning Fans into Customers and Customers into Fans .” Published by Entrepreneur Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available through major book retailers nationwide.A Wall Street Journal bestseller, “Fanocracy” explores how organizations can move beyond transactions, superficial engagement, and digital noise to build genuine communities of loyal fans. The second edition arrives at a moment when leaders are navigating social media fatigue, online polarization, AI-generated content, and what David Meerman Scott describes as “digital chaos” — a world in which attention is harder to earn and human connection is more valuable than ever.“Fanocracy” examines the neuroscience of fandom and the business practices that help organizations turn customer passion into lasting loyalty. Through examples from companies and organizations including MeUndies, Hagerty, HeadCount, Grain Surfboards, HubSpot, and others, the book shows that fandom is not limited to sports, music, celebrities, or entertainment — it can become a growth strategy for businesses, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and ideas of every kind.“True human connection — an actual, meaningful, and empathetic connection — is the rarest, most valuable currency in a world that feels increasingly noisy and divided,” David Meerman Scott writes in the introduction to the new edition.The release of the second edition comes in anticipation of Scott’s forthcoming book, “The Fandom Playbook: Building Your Human Connection in a World of Digital Chaos,” which will be published Oct. 27. The new book builds on the foundation of “Fanocracy,” offering a practical playbook for leaders who want to create passionate fan communities in an era of online overwhelm. Scott’s website describes “The Fandom Playbook” as a guide for organizations seeking to build tribes of like-minded people through belonging, trust, shared meaning, and genuine human connection.In the updated “Fanocracy,” David and Reiko argue that organizations often chase clicks, impressions, followers, and fleeting attention while missing the deeper force that creates long-term success: belonging. Fans do not simply buy. They participate, advocate, share stories, defend brands they believe in, and invite others into the community. As they write, “A social media ‘like’ is nice. Belonging is unforgettable.”More than a marketing book, “Fanocracy” is a call for leaders to rehumanize business. The book urges organizations to listen more deeply, tell the truth, break down barriers, get closer to customers, give more than expected, and create cultures where employees and customers alike feel part of something meaningful. Its 10-step framework includes chapters such as “Get Closer Than Usual,” “Let Go of Your Creations,” “Give More Than You Have To,” “Build Identity to Become More Than the Product,” “Listen to Rehumanize,” and “Tell the Truth, Especially When It Hurts.”More than a marketing book, the second edition of “Fanocracy” calls for leaders to rehumanize business and shows that truly drives growth.David Meerman Scott is an internationally acclaimed business growth strategist, entrepreneur, advisor to emerging companies, and public speaker. He is the author of 13 books, including “The New Rules of Marketing & PR,” published in 29 languages. Scott travels the world to speak at conferences and events and run seminars — he has presented in 46 countries and on all seven continents — surf, see live music shows, and dance the Lindy Hop. He is known for helping organizations grow by building real-time strategies, meaningful customer relationships, and loyal fan communities. Scott is a graduate of Kenyon College.Reiko Scott is a Japanese American writer and emergency medicine physician. She graduated from the Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation writing workshop for people of color, and her short story “Phantom Limb” was published in The Book Smugglers’ Awakenings anthology . She is the adaptive writer for the officially licensed K-pop comic, “NCT 127: Limitless.” She has also written fan fiction and drawn fan art for stories from books like “Harry Potter” to video games like “Mass Effect” to TV shows like “Avatar: The Last Airbender. She enjoys connecting writing and medicine through narrative medicine and speculative fiction.About Entrepreneur PressEntrepreneur Press, published by Advantage Media in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media, provides practical, actionable, expert-driven books for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators. For over 40 years, its catalog has featured works by top thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs and business owners, offering insights and strategies to start, grow, and sustain businesses. Books are available in print, digital, and audio formats. For more information, visit https://press.entrepreneur.com/

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