Kentico Reports Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Driven by Customer Adoption, Partner Success, and AI Innovation

Kentico Announced Double-Digit Growth Dominik Pinter, Kentico CEO, presenting at Connection

The combination of customer success, partner innovation, AI-driven capabilities, and continued platform investment positions Kentico for another exciting year of growth.” — Dominik Pinter, Kentico CEO

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentico today announced strong double-digit, year-over-year growth for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, delivering record annual recurring revenue in a DXP market characterized by single-digit growth. Results were fueled by continued customer adoption of Xperience by Kentico, strong partner engagement, and growing demand for AI-powered digital experience solution.



Customer Adoption and Partner Success Fuel Continued Growth

The growth reflects increasing momentum behind Xperience by Kentico as organizations modernize their digital experience platforms while seeking greater operational efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and improved customer engagement.

“Our growth is a direct result of the trust our customers and partners place in Kentico,” said Bill Cunningham, Kentico CRO. “We're seeing strong momentum from organizations looking to simplify their technology stack, reduce operational complexity, and create more engaging digital experiences. Just as importantly, our partner ecosystem continues to play a critical role in helping customers modernize and achieve business outcomes.”

Over the past year, customers and partners have increasingly embraced Kentico’s SaaS-based digital experience platform, leveraging its modern architecture, evergreen delivery model, and integrated capabilities to reduce complexity and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

At the same time, Kentico continues to invest in AI-powered innovation across its product portfolio. Recent advancements include KentiCopilot, AIRA, and the Agentic Marketing Suite, designed to help marketing teams improve productivity, automate repetitive tasks, and create more engaging digital experiences.

These capabilities support a broader industry shift toward AI-assisted and agentic marketing, helping organizations achieve greater efficiency while empowering teams to focus on higher-value work.

Partner adoption has also played a significant role in Kentico’s momentum. The company’s global partner network continues to help customers successfully migrate, modernize, and optimize their digital experience ecosystems using Xperience by Kentico.

“As a long-standing Kentico partner, we've experienced the value of a partner ecosystem built on collaboration and shared success. Kentico's commitment to enablement, open communication, and acting on partner feedback gives us confidence in recommending Xperience by Kentico to our clients. It's a true partnership built on trust, and our clients love working with the platform." Wesley McChristian VP, Technology Enablement, Americaneagle.com

"Our partnership with Kentico is built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success. The Kentico team values partner feedback and incorporates it into the product roadmap, giving us confidence that we're delivering a platform that continues to evolve with our customers' needs." Justin Sanders, Vice President of Strategy, BlueModus



AI Innovation Accelerates the Next Phase of Digital Experiences

The recent launch of the Site of the Year 2026 Awards further reinforces Kentico’s commitment to innovation. The program now includes a dedicated Best Use of AI category, recognizing organizations and partners that are delivering measurable business outcomes through agentic and generative AI.

“AI is transforming how organizations operate, and we believe companies should benefit from it both inside and outside their digital experience platform”, said Dominik Pinter, Kentico CEO. “From KentiCopilot and AIRA to our Agentic Marketing Suite, we're helping customers improve productivity and engagement. At the same time, we've embraced AI across our own organization to accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and respond more quickly to the evolving needs of our customers and partners "

Kentico’s annual Connections Conferences will take place this fall in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, bringing together customers, partners, and digital leaders to share real-world success stories, best practices, and practical insights. The conferences will showcase customer experiences, product innovation, and AI-powered capabilities, while helping organizations maximize the value of Xperience by Kentico to improve business outcomes.

“As we look forward to the coming year, we see tremendous opportunity ahead,” added Pinter. “The combination of customer success, partner innovation, AI-driven capabilities, and continued platform investment positions Kentico for another exciting year of growth.”

For more information about Xperience by Kentico, visit www.kentico.com.

Meet Xperience by Kentico

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