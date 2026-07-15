Altimetrik Joins World Economic Forum’s Centre for AI Excellence to Advance Responsible, Enterprise-Scale AI Innovation

Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

Joining the World Economic Forum’s Centre for AI Excellence is a milestone for Altimetrik and an opportunity to help shape the global agenda on enterprise AI.” — Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altimetrik , an AI-native engineering company, has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for AI Excellence . Through this collaboration, Altimetrik will contribute its expertise in AI engineering, data, and platform foundations to help shape global standards for the responsible adoption and enterprise-scale deployment of artificial intelligence.Central to Altimetrik’s contribution is ALTi AIOS ™, its recently launched AI engineering operating system, purpose-built for the brownfield realities of large enterprises. The platform is backed by more than 10,000 engineering practitioners delivering AI in production across BFSI, manufacturing, retail, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences.“Joining the World Economic Forum’s Centre for AI Excellence is a milestone for Altimetrik and an opportunity to help shape the global agenda on enterprise AI,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “AI is receiving unprecedented attention, but real transformation requires more than deploying tools. It requires organisations to be engineered to run AI responsibly, securely, and at scale.”Most enterprises today are not greenfield. They are running decades of accumulated systems, data estates, and operational processes that AI must integrate with, not replace. ALTi AIOS™ abstracts that complexity, standardises how humans and AI interact, and manages models, data, and governance through a unified operational layer. Through ALTi AIOS™, AI shifts from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide execution, with measurable business outcomes and built-in governance from the start."The enterprises that define the next decade will be the ones that engineer context, orchestration, governance, and trust into every layer of their agentic systems, not bolt it on after the fact," said Niraj Nagrani, Chief Data and AI Officer, Altimetrik. "The World Economic Forum's Centre for AI Excellence is the right platform to advance that agenda, and we're proud to bring ALTi AIOS™ and our production AI experience to that conversation."The WEF Centre for AI Excellence advances responsible AI through workstreams focused on accelerating impactful innovation, preparing industries and societies for the Intelligent Era, and promoting trustworthy technology through effective governance. Altimetrik joins a cohort of global organisations contributing engineering depth, sector expertise, and applied research to those workstreams.

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