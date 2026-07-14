Leading Edge Administrators Advances Digital Healthcare Experience Through New zakipoint Health Partnership

zakipoint Leading Edge Administrators

The new digital platform provides members, employers, brokers, providers, and customer service teams with a more connected, personalized healthcare experience.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Edge Administrators (LEA) today announced the launch of its enhanced digital engagement platform in partnership with zakipoint Health. The new platform is designed to simplify healthcare navigation by bringing together essential tools and resources into one modern, easy-to-use digital experience for members, employers, brokers, providers, and customer service teams.This launch marks another milestone in LEA's continued investment in technology that improves accessibility, streamlines communication, and creates a more seamless healthcare experience for every stakeholder. By expanding its digital capabilities, LEA continues to make it easier for members and clients to access the information they need while strengthening operational efficiency across the organization.The platform gives members convenient access to their benefits information, digital ID cards, claims details, provider search, plan documents, and secure messaging through a single web and mobile experience. Employers and brokers also benefit from enhanced visibility into plan information, while customer service teams gain deeper insight into member activity to better support client needs."We are continually looking for ways to improve the experience of our members and clients," said Eli Levin, Esq., President of LEA. “This launch is yet another investment we have made with the goal of delivering a simpler, more connected healthcare experience while empowering our members with the information they need when they need it."Since its launch, the platform has already shown encouraging early adoption. Members are increasingly using self-service tools to find answers independently, communicating through secure messaging on their own schedule, and relying less on traditional phone support. These early trends are helping create a more flexible experience for members while allowing customer service teams to dedicate more time to higher-value interactions."What makes this partnership especially rewarding is seeing the impact so quickly. It's exciting to hear that members are already embracing the platform, customer service call volumes are beginning to shift as more people find answers through self-service, and LEA is already beginning to realize meaningful operational efficiencies," said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health. "This is exactly what a modern digital front door should do: empower members, providers, employers, and brokers with the information they need, when they need it, while enabling customer service teams to focus on the conversations where they can make the greatest impact. We're honored to be part of LEA's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional healthcare experience, and we're excited to continue building on this momentum together."The platform launch represents the first phase of LEA's broader digital transformation strategy. Over the coming months, the company plans to introduce additional capabilities, including expanded engagement features, advanced analytics, and AI-powered automation designed to further enhance operational performance and the overall healthcare experience.To experience the new digital platform, visit LEA's updated landing page at myLEA.app , where members, employers, providers, and brokers can access their respective portals and learn more about the enhanced digital experience.About Leading Edge AdministratorsLEA is an independent third-party administrator providing comprehensive healthcare administration solutions for self-funded employers nationwide. By combining innovative technology, responsive client service, and data-driven solutions, LEA delivers streamlined plan administration, improved transparency, and cost-effective outcomes for employers, brokers, providers, and members.About Zakipoint Health Inc.zakipoint Health provides health plans and TPAs with a modern digital front door that combines member engagement, healthcare navigation, analytics, and AI-powered automation to improve both the member experience and operational performance.

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