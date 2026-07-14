World Parkinson Coalition® Announces Québec City, Canada as Host City for the 8th World Parkinson Congress

WPC 2029

We are honored that Québec City has been selected to host the World Parkinson Congress in 2029.” — Samantha Mckinley, Director, Destination Québec cité

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) has announced that Québec City, Canada, has been selected as the host city for the 8th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2029), which will take place June 26–29, 2029.The announcement was made during a special reception at the 7th World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, Arizona, where attendees from around the world gathered to celebrate the opening of the four-day event and look ahead to the future of the global Parkinson's community.The World Parkinson Congress is the only international scientific and advocacy meeting that brings together researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson's, care partners, and advocates in one shared forum. Held every three years, the Congress creates unique opportunities for collaboration, learning, and innovation across all sectors of the Parkinson's community."We are thrilled to bring the World Parkinson Congress to Québec City in 2029," said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition. "Québec City offers a rich history, vibrant culture, a strong legacy of neurological research, and a welcoming international environment that will provide an exceptional backdrop for the global Parkinson's community to come together. We look forward to working closely with our partners across Canada and in Québec City to create another unforgettable Congress experience."The World Parkinson Coalition will partner with Destination Québec cité. Known for its walkable historic district, world-class hospitality, and strong commitment to hosting international meetings and conventions, Québec City offers an inspiring setting for collaboration and connection."We are honored that Québec City has been selected to host the World Parkinson Congress in 2029," said Samantha Mckinley, Director, Destination Québec cité. "Welcoming delegates from around the world who are dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by Parkinson's disease aligns perfectly with our commitment to hosting events that create meaningful global impact. We look forward to welcoming the Parkinson's community to Québec City."With the support of Destination Canada’s International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF), the bid for the World Parkinson Congress was awarded to Québec City.Administered by Destination Canada and funded by the Government of Canada, the ICAF is a vital component of Destination Canada’s strategy to establish Canada as a leading destination for hosting business events.The selection of Québec City marks a return to Canada for the World Parkinson Congress. The third World Parkinson Congress was held in Montréal in 2013, bringing together thousands of participants from around the world. Since its inaugural Congress in Washington, D.C., in 2006, the WPC has also convened in Barcelona, Spain; Glasgow, Scotland; Portland, Oregon; Kyoto, Japan; and Phoenix, Arizona.The announcement came during a milestone year for the World Parkinson Coalition as the organization honored its 20th anniversary while its 7th World Parkinson Congress. Over the past two decades, the WPC has transformed the way the Parkinson's community collaborates by creating a unique forum where scientific discovery, clinical care, advocacy, and lived experience intersect.Additional details about WPC 2029, including registration information, scientific programming, and opportunities for participation, will be announced in late 2026.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international cross-pollinated forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives, and advocacy efforts related to Parkinson's disease. Through its triennial World Parkinson Congresses, the WPC creates opportunities for researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson's, and care partners to learn from one another, collaborate, and advance Parkinson's research, care, and advocacy worldwide.About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting nearly one million Americans and more than 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet and second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, and approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

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