The $262 Billion Denial Tax: Anka Launches Autonomous 'Execution AI' to Stabilize Rural Hospital Finances

Anka's AI execution layer for RCM works

Anka launches an AI-native revenue cycle platform to autonomously resolve complex payer denials & recover underpaid claims for mid-market & rural U.S. hospitals

Healthcare doesn't have an insight problem - it has an execution problem. We've moved RCM from passive reporting dashboards to autonomous claim resolution to protect hospital solvency.” — Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As American hospitals face a widening fiscal cliff, a compounding administrative crisis is threatening the solvency of the nation’s safety net. Every year, U.S. hospitals face approximately $262 billion in claims denied on initial submission. Because legacy manual recovery workflows are so resource-intensive, as many as two-thirds of these denials are never reworked at all, according to research reported by the Healthcare Financial Management Association ( https://www.hfma.org/revenue-cycle/denials-management/61778/ ) - hardening billions in active revenue into permanent write-offs.For the claims that providers do choose to chase, the price is steep: the American Hospital Association (AHA) reports that healthcare organizations spent $43 billion in 2025 ( https://www.aha.org/press-releases/2026-03-11-new-aha-report-hospitals-face-increased-challenges-and-financial-pressures-they-care-patients ) alone just trying to collect payments insurers already owed for care delivered.Anka today launched its AI-native revenue cycle management (RCM) platform, designed to eliminate this "Denial Tax." By moving from passive analytical reporting to autonomous execution, Anka allows hospitals to resolve high-complexity denials without human intervention."Healthcare doesn't have an insight problem - it has an execution problem," says Madhav Garg, CEO of Anka. "For years, hospitals have been sold analytical dashboards: expensive report cards that tell a CFO exactly how much money they're losing without lifting a finger to stop the bleed. Anka moves from reporting to resolution. We’ve built the digital infrastructure to turn administrative churn into realized revenue, keeping rural and mid-market hospitals solvent in a brutal reimbursement environment."From Dashboards to ExecutionHospital finance departments are currently buried under "invisible leakage." A mid-market provider may carry $10 million in open accounts receivable, but manual workflows make it impossible to prioritize claims by their true "collectibility." RCM teams currently spend up to 70% of their time navigating insurer portals or sitting on hold - a misallocation of human capital that exacerbates the ongoing clinical staffing shortage.Anka’s AI execution layer integrates directly with existing hospital systems to automate the revenue cycle:• Intelligent Prioritization: The platform analyzes historical payer behavior to surface the claims with the highest recovery probability, rather than working inventory chronologically.• Autonomous Appeal Resolution: Using contextual claim information and historical payer behavior patterns, the platform drafts and submits customized appeals; drastically reducing "pending" times without requiring manual research.• Contractual Underpayment Recovery: The platform cross-references payer contracts against actual remittances in real time, automatically flagging underpayments and filing appeals to reclaim contractually obligated revenue.Proven Impact on the Bottom LineIn recent deployments, Anka has achieved a 68% overturn rate on complex denials, allowing RCM staff to move from manual data entry to high-complexity strategy. Clients have seen on average a 47% reduction in cost-to-collect and up to 30% revenue growth in under six months."When you’re a 50-bed rural hospital, even a 2% shift in revenue is the difference between keeping the ER open and closing your doors," Garg adds. "We intend to do better than that. We want these hospitals to thrive. Our goal is to ensure their communities know their local hospital isn’t on the brink of closure, but is instead a thriving pillar of the community, capable of adding new clinical service lines backed by a healthy bottom line."About AnkaAnka is pioneering Execution AI for healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), turning complex billing operations into reliable, scalable revenue. As a division of the $30 billion O.P. Jindal Group, Anka leverages specialized healthcare RCM expertise established in 2016, alongside the operational scale of its sister entity, JindalX - a global leader in customer experience and automation founded in 1999. By marrying deep domain expertise with autonomous technology, Anka enables mid-market hospitals, rural facilities, and physician groups to protect their financial solvency and focus on their primary mission: delivering quality patient care. For more information, visit ankahealth.ai.

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