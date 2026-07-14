Strong-Spirited Children Are the Future of Peace: Seven-Year-Old Ukrainian Filip Nagorny Sets Two National Records

Record

Verified by the National Register of Records of Ukraine - organizers invite European and U.S. partners to join a global mission for children and peace

Children who learn to turn pain into strength and fear into hope will not only survive the future — they will shape a world where peace is stronger than war.” — Timofey Nagornyy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Officially verified by the National Register of Records of Ukraine - organizers invite partners across Europe and the United States to join an international mission that empowers children and promotes peace.Seven-year-old Ukrainian athlete Filip Nagorny has set two officially recognized national records, transforming extraordinary athletic achievements into a powerful international message of resilience, hope, and peace.On July 4, marking the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States, Filip completed 250 pull-overs on the horizontal bar, each performed with 1 kg weights attached to both legs. Just one week later, he established a second national record by holding the plank position for 100 consecutive minutes, demonstrating remarkable endurance, discipline, and mental strength.Both records were officially verified by the National Register of Records of Ukraine, performed before witnesses, fully documented, and officially entered into the national register.These achievements are far more than sporting accomplishments.Behind Filip stand millions of Ukrainian children whose childhood has been shaped by war. For many of them, daily life includes air-raid sirens, uncertainty, and separation from home. Yet they continue to learn, dream, compete, and believe in the future. Filip represents this generation—a generation that refuses to surrender hope despite the challenges it faces.His first record symbolized determination, courage, and the ability to move forward when every repetition became more difficult. His second record reflected patience, resilience, and the strength to endure prolonged hardship without giving up. Together, these achievements convey a universal message that reaches far beyond sport or national borders.Strong-Spirited Children Are the Future of PeaceThe records are part of the international humanitarian initiative Peace for Children, created under the motto "Strength Without Violence" and guided by the values of Faith, Hope, Kindness, and Peace.The initiative was created to remind the world that peace is built not only through diplomacy or reconstruction, but also by investing in children. Every child who grows up believing in compassion instead of hatred, perseverance instead of fear, and hope instead of despair becomes part of a stronger and more peaceful future.Peace for Children uses symbolic athletic achievements to inspire young people around the world. Every new record demonstrates that true strength is measured not by the ability to defeat others, but by the ability to overcome oneself while remaining kind, determined, and committed to peaceful values.The initiative will culminate in 2026 with the presentation of the handcrafted Book of Peace at the Vatican—a symbolic gift representing the voices, hopes, and dreams of children who believe that peace is always worth striving for.A Growing International MissionFilip's journey does not end with these two records.Preparations are already underway for a new series of symbolic endurance challenges that will take place in different European countries. Each event is designed to become more than a sporting achievement. It is intended to unite local communities, educational institutions, civic organizations, businesses, and volunteers around a shared humanitarian mission.Every new record becomes an opportunity to draw attention to children, encourage international cooperation, and demonstrate that positive examples can inspire society more powerfully than fear or conflict.The organizers believe that when communities come together around children, they also build stronger connections between cities, countries, and generations.Join the InitiativeThe organizers - the Ukraine Volunteers Foundation and the Rotary Club Madrid Intercontinental Passport - invite NGOs, charitable foundations, Rotary clubs, educational and sports institutions, businesses, public authorities, municipalities, and media organizations to become partners in the international Peace for Children initiative.Partners can support future record events, host activities in their cities, contribute expertise and resources, promote the initiative through educational and cultural programs, or help share its message with wider audiences.Every contribution helps transform symbolic achievements into a growing international movement dedicated to children, resilience, and peace.Every new record is more than an athletic achievement. It is an international platform that brings together communities, organizations, and countries around one shared belief:Strong-Spirited Children Are the Future of Peace.Organizations interested in partnership, sponsorship, hosting future record events, or supporting the initiative are invited to contact the organizers.

7-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Sets a World Record for Peace 250 Weighted Pull-Overs

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