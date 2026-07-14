Grant Supports Early Detection and Preventive Health Services for Uninsured Adults

Funding expands access to life-saving screenings and preventive care for uninsured adults in the community.

This program is an important step in expanding access to preventive care for individuals who might otherwise go without it.” — Dr. Melvin B. Price, President and CEO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is grateful to announce it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $9,099 from the Mark Dogoli Memorial Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation to provide comprehensive wellness exams to uninsured adults in Sarasota County. This initiative will address critical gaps in preventive care and promote early detection of chronic conditions.Uninsured individuals in low-income households often forgo routine health screenings due to financial, transportation, and educational barriers. As a result, conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and mental health concerns frequently go undiagnosed and untreated. This generous award will help close those gaps by expanding access to preventive services, supporting early intervention, and improving long-term health outcomes for patients served at MCR Health’s Fruitville Health Center. Patients will also receive education, referrals for follow-up care, and assistance from financial counselors to access insurance coverage or discounted care programs.“This program is an important step in expanding access to preventive care for individuals who might otherwise go without it,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. “By identifying health concerns earlier and connecting uninsured patients to ongoing care, we can improve outcomes and reduce the burden of untreated conditions in our community. We are grateful to the Mark Dogoli Memorial Fund and Gulf Coast Community Foundation for their investment in the health and well-being of Sarasota County residents.”About Gulf Coast Community FoundationSince 1995, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has powered bold philanthropy and collaborative leadership to drive meaningful change across our region. Guided by values of authenticity, curiosity, collaboration, grit, and a trailblazing spirit, we work side-by-side with donors, partners, and community members to tackle our region’s biggest challenges and unlock its greatest opportunities. Together with our donors, we’ve invested more than $650 million in health and human services, education, civic & economic development, arts & culture, and the environment. Headquartered in Venice, with a second office in downtown Sarasota, Gulf Coast is nationally recognized for excellence, earning multiple “Best Nonprofits to Work For” honors and accreditation from Community Foundations National Standards. Learn more at GulfCoastCF.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.About MCR HealthMCR Health provides comprehensive healthcare services across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties, offering primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and specialty care. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, MCR Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves.

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