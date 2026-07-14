Love Ko All, Celebrate All: McDonald’s Philippines Celebrates Pride, Champions Inclusivity in the Workplace

McDonald's Philippines fosters a safe and empowering workplace where both employees and customers can show up as their Best Me, regardless of who they are and whom they love. As a show of support and solidarity, McDonald’s Philippines head office and store employees marched alongside thousands of Filipinos at the Love Lab4n Pride Festivals. Rainbow arches bearing the message “Love Ko All” also stood proudly at a McDonald’s branch.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McDonald’s Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion by participating in major Pride Marches nationwide. More importantly, the company fosters a safe and empowering workplace where both employees and customers can show up as their Best Me, regardless of who they are and whom they love.“For us, ‘Love Ko All, Celebrate All,’ is not just a Pride Month message, but a culture we live and strengthen every day,” said Ben Marasigan, McDonald’s Philippines Human Capital Group Vice President. “At McDonald’s Philippines, we provide equal opportunities for all. With over 75,000 employees nationwide, we make it a priority to ensure that everyone feels supported in being their ‘best me’—regardless of gender, background, or personal identity.”Marching with PrideAs a show of support and solidarity, McDonald’s Philippines head office and store employees marched alongside thousands of Filipinos at the Love Lab4n Pride Festival in Quezon City and the Mandaue City Pride March. The brand also extended its support to other Pride celebrations nationwide, including the Metro Manila Pride March, the Cebu Grand Pride Parade, and the Kahilwayan Pride Run in Cagayan de Oro City.For every employee who joined the march, McDonald’s Philippines pledged donations to a partner organization that advocates for safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition, the company engaged with the community through recruitment initiatives such as the Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride Karir Career Fair, reaching over 450 potential applicants.Rainbow arches bearing the message “Love Ko All” also stood proudly at McDonald’s Ligaya Quezon Avenue in Quezon City and McDonald’s North Reclamation Area in Cebu City—serving as visible reminders that every McDonald’s store is a welcoming space for all. Customers can still catch these installations until July 13.More than the celebrations, McDonald’s Philippines’ support for the LGBTQIA+ community extends far beyond Pride Month. Its commitment to workplace inclusivity is embedded in the company’s operations and culture—reflected in how it supports its people and creates opportunities for them to grow and thrive as their best selves.Inclusive Hiring PracticesFor 45 years, McDonald’s Philippines has remained committed to investing in its people. Since Chairman and Founder Dr. George T. Yang opened the first McDonald’s store in 1981, managers and service crew members have been directly hired, providing job security without the practice of contractualization.Today, the company supports over 45,000 working students nationwide, offering flexible work arrangements that allow them to earn an income while completing their education. McDonald’s Philippines also works closely with local government units to expand employment opportunities to persons with disabilities and senior citizens, helping ensure more inclusive access to meaningful work. Beyond employment, McDonald’s equips its people with opportunities to grow through world-class learning and development programs, delivering up to 2.8 million training hours across all levels.McDonald’s Philippines invites individuals from all walks of life to start a career with the company where they can grow, succeed, and be part of a workplace that values what makes them unique. Learn more about starting your journey at McDonald’s Philippines Careers Facebook page

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