Kombucha Tea Market Size To Reach $9Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 18%

Kombucha Tea Market Report 2026 Regions Kombucha Tea Market Report 2026 Segments Kombucha Tea Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Kombucha Tea Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kombucha Tea market to surpass $9 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Tea market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $74 billion by 2030, with Kombucha Tea to represent around 13% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Kombucha Tea market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Kombucha Tea Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the kombucha tea market in 2030, valued at $3.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer shift toward functional and probiotic beverages, rising demand for low-sugar and natural refreshment drinks, strong expansion of health-conscious retail and café culture, growing penetration of organic and clean-label beverage products, rapid product innovation in flavors and formulations, and expanding distribution through supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce channels across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Kombucha Tea Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the kombucha tea market in 2030, valued at $3.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for functional and probiotic beverages, rising demand for natural and low-calorie drink alternatives, strong expansion of health-focused retail and café chains, growing popularity of gut health and wellness-oriented diets, rapid innovation in product flavors and formulations by domestic beverage brands, and continuous expansion of distribution networks across supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail channels across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Kombucha Tea Market In 2030?

The kombucha tea market is segmented by flavor type into fruits, regular or original, herbs and spices, flowers, and others flavor types. The fruits market will be the largest segment of the kombucha tea market segmented by flavor type, accounting for 47% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The fruits market will be supported by the increasing consumer preference for refreshing and naturally flavored beverages, rising demand for diverse taste profiles in functional drinks, strong innovation in fruit-based fermentation blends, growing popularity of exotic and tropical fruit combinations, expanding product launches by leading beverage brands, and increasing adoption of healthier flavored alternatives to carbonated soft drinks across global markets.

The kombucha tea market is segmented by packaging type into glass bottles, aluminum cans, pet bottles, and other packaging types.

The kombucha tea market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, health stores, and convenience stores.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Kombucha Tea Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the kombucha tea market leading up to 2030 is 18%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Kombucha Tea Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global kombucha tea market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate demand for functional and wellness-oriented beverages, increase consumer awareness of gut health and probiotic nutrition, and strengthen preference for natural, clean-label, and low-sugar beverage alternatives worldwide.

Increasing Consumer Preference For Functional Beverages - The increasing consumer preference for functional beverages is expected to become a key growth driver for the kombucha tea market by 2030. The global shift toward functional beverages is a primary growth catalyst for the kombucha tea market. Consumers are no longer purchasing drinks solely for hydration but are prioritizing added health benefits such as improved digestion, immunity support, and detoxification. Kombucha, enriched with probiotics, organic acids, and antioxidants, fits directly into this evolving consumption pattern. This positioning allows kombucha to compete with other wellness drinks like probiotic yogurts and fortified juices. As a result, the increasing consumer preference for functional beverages is anticipated to contribute to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Awareness Of Gut Health And Probiotics - The rising awareness of gut health and probiotics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the kombucha tea market by 2030. The increasing understanding of gut health and its connection to overall wellness is significantly boosting demand for kombucha tea. Scientific research has emphasized the role of probiotics in maintaining a balanced gut microbiome, which influences digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Kombucha contains beneficial bacteria, including lactic-acid bacteria, making it a convenient dietary source of probiotics. This has led to higher adoption among health-conscious consumers, particularly millennials and urban populations. Consequently, the rising awareness of gut health and probiotics is projected to contribute to around 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Natural And Low-Sugar Alternatives - The growing demand for natural and low-sugar alternatives is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the kombucha tea market by 2030. The growing concern over high sugar intake and artificial ingredients in traditional beverages is pushing consumers toward natural alternatives like kombucha. Rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes have encouraged individuals to reduce consumption of sugary carbonated drinks. Kombucha, often marketed as a low-sugar, naturally fermented beverage, provides a healthier substitute while still offering flavor and refreshment. This shift is particularly evident in developed markets where clean-label and organic products are gaining traction. Therefore, the growing demand for natural and low-sugar alternatives is projected to contribute to approximately 1.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Kombucha Tea Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fruits market, the regular or original market, the herbs and spices market, the flowers market, and the others flavor types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4.8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for innovative and premium flavored functional beverages, rising preference for natural and clean-label ingredients, continuous product diversification by beverage manufacturers, growing popularity of exotic and seasonal flavor combinations, expanding retail and e-commerce penetration, and strong influence of health and wellness-oriented consumption trends. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing taste variety, supporting healthier beverage choices, and expanding functional drink portfolios, fuelling transformative growth within the broader functional beverage industry.

The fruits market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the regular or original market by $1 billion, the herbs and spices market by $1 billion, the flowers market by $0.3 billion, and the others flavor types market by $0.5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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