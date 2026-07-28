BJ's Sand Bagger Supplies Filled and Unfilled Sandbags Across West Texas
Lubbock-based supplier expands filled and unfilled sandbag supply for construction, industrial, and flood-protection needs across West Texas.
Operating from its Lubbock, Texas location, the company provides both pre-filled and unfilled sandbags for a wide range of applications, including construction site stabilization, erosion control, and emergency flood defense. Alongside its Pasadena location serving the Houston area, the Lubbock facility extends the company's reach across a broader regional footprint.
From its Lubbock location, BJ's Sand Bagger serves Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, and the wider West Texas region, along with surrounding states including New Mexico and Oklahoma. The expansion supports growing demand for flexible sandbag solutions across both commercial and residential markets.
Services Available
✅ Filled sandbags
✅ Unfilled sandbags
✅ Construction support materials
✅ Flood and erosion control solutions
About BJ's Sand Bagger
BJ's Sand Bagger is a Texas-based supplier of flood, storm, and construction sandbags, operating from locations in Pasadena and Lubbock. The company provides filled and unfilled sandbags for flood control, erosion prevention, construction support, and emergency response across Texas and neighboring states.
Barri Rosenstein
BJ's Sand Bagger
+1 806-243-1987
contact@bjsandbag.com
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