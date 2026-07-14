Pole Star Defense joins DSI’s 2nd Annual Maritime Security Summit as Platinum Sponsor

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Pole Star Defense is a Platinum Sponsor of DSI’s 2nd Annual Maritime Security Summit, taking place July 15-16, 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Adversaries at sea rely on staying hidden, the Maritime Transparency Index takes that cover away. I’m excited to show the summit how we’re turning that visibility into a real operational advantage.” — Saleem Khan, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Pole Star Defense

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Summit convenes senior leaders from the Department of the Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, port security executives, and maritime technology providers to address the technologies, policies, and partnerships critical to U.S. maritime security. Saleem Khan , Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Pole Star Defense , will deliver a main-stage session on Day 1, “Weaponizing Data for the Maritime Fight: The Maritime Transparency Index in Action.”The session will examine how adversaries exploit seams in the maritime system, including dark fleets, front companies, AIS manipulation, and permissive flag registries, and demonstrate how the Maritime Transparency Index converts that opacity into operational advantage for reconnaissance, targeting, interdiction, and sanctions enforcement.“Adversaries at sea rely on staying hidden, the Maritime Transparency Index takes that cover away. I’m excited to show the summit how we’re turning that visibility into a real operational advantage.” Saleem KhanLaunched in January 2026, the Maritime Transparency Index (MTI) is a machine-learning powered risk scoring system that evaluates vessels across five transparency pillars: vessel identity, operational behavior, voyage history, emissions and sanctions & compliance history. It reduces hours of vessel analysis to seconds and currently serves compliance teams, flag states, ship owners, and financial institutions.About Pole Star Defense:Pole Star Defense is the public sector division of Pole Star Global , delivering maritime domain awareness and security to defense and government agencies worldwide. Trusted by over 60 nations, including the U.S., U.K., and Canada, our platforms fuse vessel tracking, sanctions compliance monitoring, and dark vessel detection into continuous, actionable intelligence.

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