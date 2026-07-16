Cambashi announces strategic collaboration with ThreadMoat to assess the impact of AI on the Engineering Software Market

800+ Startups | $20B+ Disclosed Funding | ~2,500 Investors

AI is compressing workflows, redistributing expert knowledge and collapsing the boundaries between CAD, CAE, PLM and manufacturing systems.” — Michael Finocchiaro, Founder, ThreadMoat

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, the Cambridge-based market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in engineering and industrial software, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Michael Finocchiaro, an independent analyst researching the emerging engineering and industrial software ecosystem and founder of ThreadMoat. ThreadMoat tracks more than 800 startups alongside incumbent vendors, investors, funding activity, acquisitions, and market exits across the product lifecycle: from design and simulation to PLM, manufacturing, operations and the industrial digital thread.

This follows Cambashi’s recent publication of ‘Cambashi’s View: The Impact of AI on CAE and Simulation’, in collaboration with Dr Keith Hanna, an established industry expert on CAE/Simulation software, who has researched over 120 AI Startups and SMEs.

Together with Cambashi’s granular research in the Engineering/Manufacturing Software market, these collaborations provide insights for our clients into how AI-native entrants, venture investment and incumbent reactions are reshaping engineering and manufacturing software, and which developments represent durable structural change rather than short-lived AI positioning.

Cambashi has for 40 years provided market intelligence to most of the leading global software providers. It is expanding its research into the impact of AI because:

'AI-native’ companies are challenging long-established product architectures, workflows and commercial models across CAD, CAE, PLM, CAM, MES, and industrial operations.

Surrogate models, generative engineering, and workflow automation are compressing simulation tool chains and workflows with claimed speedups of 10 to 1,000 times.

AI is accelerating early-stage Design Space Exploration in manufacturing companies.

Investment and acquisition activity are accelerating as incumbent vendors compete to secure AI capabilities, specialist talent and access to engineering data.

Looking ahead, Cambashi is extending its research on ‘the Impact of AI’ into all the key software segments that it covers, including BIM, CAM, and MOM/MES and will shortly announce a new suite of market intelligence offerings encapsulating the latest AI start-up & emerging investments that are reshaping the manufacturing software ecosystem.



“Engineering software is entering its most consequential restructuring since the transition from drafting to digital product development. AI is compressing workflows, redistributing expert knowledge, and collapsing the boundaries between CAD, CAE, PLM and manufacturing systems. The winners will not be those that add the most copilots, but those that rethink the architecture of engineering work.” – Michael Finocchiaro, Founder, ThreadMoat



“What is happening in CAE/Simulation now is not incremental — it is structural. The longer-term prize — multi-physics simulation at scale, bidirectional digital twins, and the convergence of CAE, EDA, and PLM tool chains — is immense. The AI and ML wave for CAE is here to stay.” — Keith Hanna, Cambashi Associate



“Our software clients want to know how AI may affect their business and where it presents new opportunities. These collaborations allow us to provide insights and offer expert advice into the impact of AI on the PLM/CAD and CAE/Simulation software markets.” – Alan Griffiths, EVP, Cambashi

‘Cambashi’s View: The Impact of AI on CAE and Simulation’ is available to download here: https://cambashi.com/cae-ai-view/

About Cambashi

Cambashi is a global market research, industry analysis, consulting, and training firm headquartered in Cambridge, UK, focusing on the engineering and industrial software market.

Cambashi is recognized for its research in the Engineering/Manufacturing Software market, having for 40 years provided market intelligence to over 80% of the leading, global software providers, with consistent granularity showing Software Provider Revenue (SPR) by product, country, and industry.

Cambashi uses macro-economic data its relationship with Oxford Economics to forecast growth in each area, and its Employment Observatory, combined with proprietary methods, to estimate the potential market size.

www.cambashi.com

Cambashi Ltd · 201 The Quad, No.9 Journey Campus, Castle Park, Cambridge CB3 0AX

+44 (0)1223 460439 · info@cambashi.com

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