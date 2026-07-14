New Grant Expands Access to Affordable Dental Care for DeSoto County Residents

Funding will increase access to affordable, high-quality dental services for underserved residents across DeSoto County

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCR Health is honored to announce it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $22,136 through the DeSoto Impact NOW! Initiative, a partnership for catalytic impact between the Elsa & Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation, to launch a new office-based dental program in Arcadia. Through this funding, MCR Health will expand access to affordable, integrated oral healthcare for residents of DeSoto County.The grant will fund specialized dental equipment to establish on-site services at MCR Health’s Arcadia Family Medicine Health Center on Gibson Street, including screenings, dental cleanings, oral health education, and nutrition counseling.The funding from the DeSoto Impact NOW! Initiative will help address a critical shortage of dental providers serving uninsured and Medicaid patients in DeSoto County. Currently, residents face limited options and often delay or avoid care due to cost, transportation challenges, or lack of available providers.The program builds on MCR Health’s existing reach in DeSoto County, where it serves more than 7,700 patients annually, nearly 62% of whom are uninsured or Medicaid recipients.“Untreated dental conditions contribute to chronic pain, missed school and workdays, and increased reliance on emergency departments for preventable issues. By co-locating dental services within MCR Health’s family medicine program in Arcadia, we are creating a consistent and accessible point of care while eliminating the need for patients to travel between multiple locations,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President and CEO of MCR Health. “We are deeply grateful for this generous investment by the Elsa & Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation and look forward to better serving residents of DeSoto County thanks to their support,” added Dr. Price.About Impact NOW!Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) and the Elsa & Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation (EPSCF) have launched Impact NOW!, a collaborative initiative to strengthen philanthropic partnerships and community impact in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.Grounded in principles of purpose, impact, intentionality and community resilience, the program aims to grow regional infrastructure and foster long-term change.Since 1995, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has driven bold philanthropy and collaborative leadership to address our region’s greatest challenges, investing over $650 million in health and human services, education, economic development, arts, and the environment.The Elsa & Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation, founded in 2012, practices venture philanthropy focused on strategic, high impact grantmaking. With a strong emphasis on women’s and children’s health and well-being, EPSCF leverages decades of experience in healthcare and consumer products to uplift communities through catalytic partnerships.About MCR HealthMCR Health provides comprehensive healthcare services across Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties, offering primary care, behavioral health, dental services, and specialty care. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, MCR Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves.

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