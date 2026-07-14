Cali Moving and Storage Gears Up for Peak Military PCS Moving Season

As summer PCS orders send San Diego military families relocating, Cali Moving and Storage keeps peak-season moves fast, safe and stress-free.

They get orders, and suddenly the clock is running. Our job is to take the moving part off their plate so they can focus on the rest of the transition.” — Michael Lee

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Summer is the busiest stretch of the year for military relocations, and in a Navy and Marine Corps hub like San Diego that surge arrives fast. With permanent change of station, or PCS, orders concentrated between May and August, local families often have only weeks to pack an entire household, move and settle before a new duty assignment begins. Cali Moving and Storage , a San Diego moving company based on Ruffin Road, says the peak-season crunch is well underway and is urging service members and their families to book early to avoid the mid-summer squeeze.July ranks among the most stressful stretches of the year for military households, which receive orders and then face a tight countdown to relocate. The company frames its role simply: take the moving piece off a family's plate so they can focus on the rest of the transition.Cali Moving and Storage works with military families often, a pattern it attributes to San Diego's heavy service presence and how frequently personnel relocate. To keep short-notice moves manageable, the company offers free visual estimates both on-site and over the phone, guaranteed flat-rate pricing on longer hauls and climate-controlled storage for households caught between housing dates.That storage option often makes the difference between a smooth PCS and a scramble. Orders do not always line up with move-in dates at the next base, leaving belongings in limbo for days or weeks. The company can hold household goods short term or long term in secure, climate-controlled facilities, so nothing sits in a hot garage waiting on the next assignment.For families leaving the region entirely, the company's long-distance moving services cover relocations anywhere in California and beyond, with a single flat rate quoted upfront so there are no surprises on delivery day. Local moves, residential and commercial jobs, and full packing and unpacking round out the service list.Cali Moving and Storage operates seven days a week, 365 days a year, from its San Diego and Carlsbad offices, and holds a 4.7-star Google rating across nearly 300 reviews. The company is licensed and insured under CPUC #191536 and CA #491814.The company's guidance to families heading into the summer rush is to lock in dates early rather than waiting until the final week, which makes it far easier to protect a preferred moving day during the busiest season.Families planning a summer move can request a free quote by phone or through the company website.About Cali Moving and StorageCali Moving and Storage is a licensed and insured moving company serving San Diego and communities across California, including Carlsbad, Del Mar, La Jolla, Poway, Escondido and Oceanside. With roughly a decade of experience, the company provides residential, commercial and long-distance moving along with professional packing and climate-controlled storage. Known for free visual estimates, transparent flat-rate pricing and seven-day availability, Cali Moving and Storage carries a 4.7-star Google rating and operates under CPUC #191536 and CA #491814.Cali Moving and Storage3656 Ruffin Rd Suite K6, San Diego, CA 92123619-766-5088

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