Engage & Heal Foundation Announces HealthFest

Lake Travis-based nonprofit invites community to wellness day at Star Hill Ranch

HealthFest...reflects the foundation’s commitment to building a healthier, more connected community.” — Lakeway Mayor and Engage & Heal Foundation Board Vice President Tom Kilgore

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Engage & Heal Foundation invites the community to come together for HealthFest , an inspiring day dedicated to holistic wellness, meaningful connection, and personal growth. Taking place on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 2-7 p.m. at Star Hill Ranch located at 15000 Hamilton Pool Road, Bee Cave, TX, HealthFest offers an engaging lineup of activities designed to nourish the mind and body, encouraging wellness for attendees of all ages. Tickets and sponsorship are now available.Attendees can anticipate a dynamic experience that includes guided wellness and movement sessions, practical healthy living resources, inspiring speakers, book signings and open conversations that foster authentic connection and support.“HealthFest is about bringing people together to focus on what truly matters,” says Lakeway Mayor and Engage & Heal Foundation Board Vice President Tom Kilgore, “our health, our relationships, and our shared sense of purpose. This event reflects the foundation’s commitment to building a healthier, more connected community, and we are excited to invite everyone to be part of it.”HealthFest is open to all who are ready to recharge, learn, and grow in a supportive and uplifting space. The event underscores the foundation’s mission to empower individuals and strengthen communities through education, support, and accessible wellness resources. Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family to share in the experience.For sponsorship and vendor opportunities , please contact Engage & Heal Foundation Founder and Board President Amelia Floyd at info@engageandheal.org.ABOUT ENGAGE & HEAL FOUNDATIONThe Engage & Heal Foundation is a Lake Travis-based nonprofit organization founded in 2019 to break the stigma of mental health. Following the 2018 loss by suicide of Lake Travis High School (LTHS) honors student and varsity football player Erik Hanson, family friend and community activist Amelia Floyd set out to share resources with students and raise awareness about mental health challenges. With support from the community, Floyd founded the Erik Hanson Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship tagline, “Engage and Heal,” an acronym for Hanson’s name, quickly caught on, along with a demand for more mental health resources in the Lake Travis community.The organization equips youth and the adults who support them with the tools, voice, and support they need to thrive mentally and emotionally — at school and in sports, activities, and life. Learn more at engageandheal.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @engageandheal.

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