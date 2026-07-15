Hummingbird Creative Group Named a Finalist for Best Small Agency of the Year at the US Agency Awards

National industry judges recognize the boutique powerhouse for proving that agile, adroit teams deliver outsized results and massive brand value.

Small, agile, and fiercely passionate teams can out-think and out-perform anyone when they anchor their creativity in sound business strategy.” — Wendy Coulter, CEO and Founder of Hummingbird Creative Group

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Creative Group , a full-service branding agency based in Cary, North Carolina, proudly announces its selection as a finalist for the prestigious US Agency Awards' Best Small Agency of the Year. Celebrating the creative industry's most outstanding work across traditional and emerging media, this highly coveted shortlist recognition underscores Hummingbird's position as a premier boutique firm and validates its unwavering commitment to driving creative excellence and measurable brand value.This prestigious shortlist placement is a direct reflection of Hummingbird’s culture and champion mindset. For over three decades, the agency’s data-driven, strategic approach has allowed it to serve as a seamless extension of its clients' leadership teams. Hummingbird’s core philosophy centers on transforming marketing into a powerful wealth generator and competitive differentiator across sectors like life sciences, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, non-profit, and professional services."Being named a finalist for Best Small Agency of the Year is an incredible milestone, " says Wendy Coulter , CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group. " This nod proves what we’ve always known: you don’t need a bloated agency to get massive results. Small, agile, and fiercely passionate teams can out-think and out-perform anyone when they anchor their creativity in sound business strategy."The US Agency Awards are the gold standard of excellence in the marketing and communications world. Judged by an independent panel of senior industry heavyweights, these awards look past the surface to evaluate agencies on raw strategic thinking, cutting-edge innovation, operational grit, and most importantly, measurable client impact.To learn more about Hummingbird Creative Group and view their portfolio of award-winning work, visit https://hummingbird-creative.com/work/ About Hummingbird Creative GroupFounded in 1995 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Hummingbird Creative Group is a boutique full-service branding agency dedicated to helping companies build business value through strategic brand differentiation. The agency partners directly with leaders of manufacturing/distribution, healthcare, B2B, non-profits, retail, and service businesses to define clear brand strategies, develop sustainable marketing campaigns, and implement powerful sales enablement programs. Learn more at https://hummingbird-creative.com/

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