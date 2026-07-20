XeleratedFifty and CPI Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale UK Deep-Tech Innovation to Global Markets

XeleratedFifty and the UK's CPI join forces

Two organisations join forces to connect UK R&D excellence with international capital, and to build the innovations that will strengthen national resilience.

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XeleratedFifty , the global innovation partner accelerating breakthrough technologies in complex industries, and CPI , a technology innovation catalyst and part of the UK Government's High Value Manufacturing Catapult, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the commercialisation of UK deep-tech innovation on the world stage. This partnership combines CPI’s technical expertise and R&D infrastructure with XeleratedFifty’s global network of investors, corporates, and government partners. Together, this creates a powerful new platform to translate world-class UK innovation into international commercial outcomes, and to help build the capabilities that will strengthen resilience — in the UK and beyond — for the long term.XeleratedFifty has built a global track record in sourcing, scaling, and commercialising breakthrough technologies across sectors including aerospace, defence, shipping, and clean energy. CPI operates over £180 million in R&D assets across world-class innovation centres, with deep expertise in biomanufacturing, chemistry, and advanced materials. For more than two decades, CPI has played a central role in driving the UK's innovation economy. Now, with a growing global footprint, CPI is focused on taking the UK's most promising, market-ready technologies across borders, and connecting proven innovation with the international customers, capital, and partners required to scale. From energy grids to supply chains, the world has seen this year how quickly disruption can expose fragility in critical systems, underscoring why building resilient, sovereign technology capability is now a key priority.The partnership positions CPI as the UK anchor in XeleratedFifty’s global innovation network, combining both organisations’ complementary strengths: CPI’s technical validation capabilities, curated portfolio of UK companies, and deep-rooted relationships across the UK innovation ecosystem; and XeleratedFifty’s global investor network, corporate partnerships, and proven experience nurturing and scaling early-stage technology through mentorship and driving connections with the international markets, capital, and decision-makers. Together, the two organisations will open new pathways for UK deep-tech companies to access international opportunities, including the United States, Canada, the UAE, India, and Southeast Asia.Nichola Quinn, Founder and CEO of XeleratedFifty, said:The UK has world-class science and engineers, but it has not yet managed to turn that into global leadership. The technologies being developed in places like CPI's facilities are exactly the kind that will define resilience, sovereignty, and future security. They are also a way to inspire and engage the next generation. We can't afford for them to get stuck in the laboratory. That's what this partnership is about — and frankly, it's what motivates me to come to work every day.Ian Smith, Director of Enterprises at CPI, said:This partnership is about making sure UK innovation realises its full potential on the global stage — and we believe the timing has never been more important. XeleratedFifty brings global reach, serious commercial relationships, and a team with a strong track record of turning innovation into real-world outcomes at speed. By combining our technical depth with their international network, we can open doors for UK companies that would otherwise take years to unlock.The collaboration will focus on connecting high-growth, innovation-driven companies across the UK with international opportunities — facilitating pilot projects, investor introductions, and market entry across priority geographies. Both organisations will also coordinate joint visibility at major global events and co-host international delegations to showcase UK innovation to governments, corporates, and investors from around the world. Together, XeleratedFifty and CPI will extend the conversation to a wider ecosystem of innovators and partners driving innovation and solving resilience challenges.###ABOUTXeleratedFifty, launched and run by the team behind Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, is a global innovation partner that helps corporates and governments source, scale, and commercialise breakthrough technologies in complex, high-impact industries including aerospace, defence, shipping, and energy. The firm connects startups, investors, corporates, and public sector stakeholders to deliver revenue-generating pilots, strategic investments, and market-ready innovation. XeleratedFifty is part of The Fifty Group of companies — a network advancing sustainability through innovation, investment, and action.For more information, visit www.xeleratedfifty.com CPI is a technology innovation catalyst with more than two decades of experience driving industrial innovation and economic growth. Backed by the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and the UK Government, CPI operates over £180 million in R&D assets across world-class innovation centres, with deep expertise in biomanufacturing, chemistry, diagnostics, and advanced materials. CPI works with businesses of all sizes to accelerate the development and commercialisation of new technologies — and is expanding its global reach to open new international markets and investment pathways for the UK innovation ecosystem.For more information, visit www.uk-cpi.com Media ContactsXeleratedFifty: jt@xeleratedfifty.comCPI: press@uk-cpi.com

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