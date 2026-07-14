SENATE PRESIDENT RONALD D. KOUCHI HONORED IN THE AZORES FOR HIS LEADERSHIP AND PORTUGUESE HERITAGE

HONOLULU, HAWAIʻI — Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi (District 8 – Kauaʻi, Niʻihau) was honored by the Legislative Assembly and the Regional Government of the Autonomous Region of the Azores in recognition of his distinguished public service and his heritage as a descendant of Azorean immigrants. The tribute was presented during the Celebrations of the Day of the Autonomous Region of the Azores 2026 on May 25, 2026—Azores Day—in Ponta Delgada on São Miguel Island. Senate President Kouchi was...

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