Sarasota Florida Ford Dealer Calls Out Other Dealers’ Abusive Sales Practices

Under the No Dealer Fee Promise, every qualifying vehicle includes $0 Dealer Fee, transparent upfront pricing, no hidden dealership charges.” — Andrew Rogers

SARTASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarasota Ford today announced its No Dealer Fee Promise, a consumer-first pricing initiative created to eliminate dealer fees on qualifying vehicle purchases and confront the practices that have long caused distrust, frustration and confusion for car buyers.The dealership said too many consumers still walk into showrooms expecting one price, only to encounter hidden fees, surprise add-ons, shifting numbers and intense pressure before signing. Sarasota Ford said its new policy is designed to reject those tactics and give customers a more transparent, straightforward buying experience from the start.Effective immediately, Sarasota Ford will no longer charge dealer fees on qualifying vehicle purchases. The dealership said the move reflects its belief that shoppers deserve honest pricing at the beginning of the process, not after hours of negotiation.“With our No Dealer Fee Promise, the price customers see is the price they pay,” said Andrew Rogers of Sarasota Ford. “Too often, customers spend hours shopping for a vehicle only to discover unexpected dealer fees when they are ready to complete the purchase. We believe buying a vehicle should be exciting, not confusing. Our policy eliminates that frustration by giving customers transparent pricing they can trust from the moment they begin shopping.”Sarasota Ford said the initiative also calls attention to abusive sales practices that still hurt consumers across the industry.Among the practices the dealership is publicly rejecting are:• Dealer fees added after the advertised price• Hidden dealership charges disclosed late in the transaction• Mandatory add-ons presented as required purchases• Payment-based negotiations that obscure total vehicle cost• Last-minute finance office surprises• Trade-in value manipulation used to offset inflated pricing• Confusing paperwork and vague disclosures• Pressure tactics designed to rush same-day decisionsAccording to Sarasota Ford, such tactics make it harder for consumers to compare prices, understand the true cost of a vehicle and shop with confidence. The dealership said modern buyers are informed, connected and increasingly unwilling to tolerate pricing games that leave them uncertain about what they are actually paying.Under the No Dealer Fee Promise, every qualifying vehicle includes $0 Dealer Fee, transparent upfront pricing, no hidden dealership charges and a simple, hassle-free buying experience. The policy also means no dealer fee added to the advertised price, no last-minute surprises in the finance office and honest pricing from start to finish.Rogers said Sarasota Ford is committed to creating a dealership experience built on clarity, respect and consistency. Rather than relying on confusion-based selling, the dealership said it wants to make it easier for customers to compare offers, understand their numbers and complete their purchase with confidence.Customers are invited to browse Sarasota Ford’s inventory online or visit the dealership in person to experience the difference of straightforward, transparent pricing firsthand.The No Dealer Fee Promise is part of Sarasota Ford’s broader effort to redefine the dealership experience through transparency, customer-first policies and exceptional value. By removing dealer fees, the dealership said customers can comparison shop more easily, avoid unpleasant surprises and move through the purchase process with greater confidence and less stress.About Sarasota FordSarasota Ford is dedicated to providing an exceptional automotive experience through transparent pricing, outstanding customer service and an extensive selection of new and pre-owned Ford vehicles. By continually introducing customer-focused initiatives, Sarasota Ford is committed to making vehicle ownership easier, more enjoyable and more rewarding for drivers throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast.Media Contact:Andrew RogersSarasota FordSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATESDirect Phone: 941-366-3673 ext. 367

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