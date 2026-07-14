CommerceShop to Host Free Webinar on Winning in Agentic Commerce for Mid-Market and B2B Brands

Live session on July 21 gives commerce leaders a 90-day playbook based on enterprise AI agent deployments, plus a free Agentic AI Readiness Audit.

Enterprise agent playbooks are already repeatable. We’ll show mid-market and B2B brands how to apply them in 90 days, backed by our cross-industry experience” — Sathish Kumar Mariappan, CEO ,CommerceShop

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommerceShop, an Atlanta-based ecommerce development and digital marketing agency, will host a free live webinar titled The AI Agent Will See You Now: How to Win in Agentic Commerce on July 21, 2026, at 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST. The session is led by Sathish Mariappan, CEO of CommerceShop, drawing on his background as a chief AI architect, and Ed Keibler, VP of Ecommerce at CommerceShop. Commerce professionals can register for the free webinar at no cost.AI agents, software programs that monitor conditions, make decisions, and take action without waiting for human instruction, have moved from pilot projects to standard operating practice at enterprise scale. The world's largest retailers and big-box brands are now running multiple specialized agents simultaneously across shopper discovery, seller and partner management, employee productivity, developer workflows, supply chain optimization, and digital replicas of physical operations. For more context on how AI agents are reshaping commerce at the enterprise level, CommerceShop has published a detailed breakdown on its blog. The question for mid-market and B2B brands is no longer whether to adopt AI agents, but where to start before the gap with larger competitors becomes structural.The webinar examines how industry giants are deploying agents across six distinct business functions and translates those patterns into an actionable framework for commerce brands that are not yet operating at enterprise scale. Topics include shopper-facing discovery and personalization agents, seller and partner management agents, employee productivity and knowledge agents, developer acceleration agents, supply chain and inventory optimization agents, and digital twins of physical operations. The session closes with a 90-day playbook that gives mid-market brands a crawl-walk-run approach starting with the highest-return use case for their specific business.Every registrant receives a free Agentic AI Readiness Audit for their store, delivered within two to three business days following the live session. The audit identifies where a brand's catalog, data infrastructure, and operations stand against what AI agents actually check, and provides a clear path to prioritize improvements.The session is designed for ecommerce founders and CEOs, VPs of ecommerce and general managers, merchandising and catalog managers, marketing and growth leaders, supply chain and operations leaders, and B2B and manufacturing commerce leaders who need to understand where AI agent adoption is headed and how enterprise playbooks translate to their scale of business.About CommerceShopCommerceShop is a revenue-first ecommerce consultancy founded in 2009 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. The company partners with online retailers and B2B brands to build, optimize, and scale their ecommerce operations through platform development, digital marketing, conversion rate optimization, and AI-powered growth services. CommerceShop is a certified partner of Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce (Magento), Google, and Meta, and has served more than 1,000 online stores since its founding.

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