RWD Life Science Strengthens Global Neuroscience Collaboration at FENS Forum 2026

Researchers and industry professionals visited the RWD Life Science booth during FENS Forum 2026, engaging in discussions and exploring integrated solutions for neuroscience research. The China-Europe Scientific Exchange Dinner hosted by RWD Life Science brought together researchers and industry partners for open discussions, new connections, and future collaboration opportunities during FENS Forum 2026. Researchers explored RWD's integrated neuroscience research solutions through live demonstrations and technical discussions.

RWD Life Science connected with more than a thousand researchers and professionals through advanced technologies, live demonstrations, and scientific exchange.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held in Barcelona from July 6–10, FENS Forum 2026 attracted more than 8,000 participants, featured over 5,000 scientific abstracts and more than 300 speakers, making it the largest FENS Forum in the organization's history. Against this backdrop, RWD engaged with researchers from across Europe and beyond through product demonstrations, scientific discussions and networking activities.

Empowering Neuroscience Research with Comprehensive Workflow Solutions

At FENS Forum 2026, RWD Life Science showcased its comprehensive neuroscience research solutions designed to support researchers across key stages of neuroscience experimentation — from animal models and behavioral studies to neural recording, imaging, and tissue analysis.

At Booth #132, researchers and partners from around the world explored RWD’s latest innovations, including fiber photometry systems, intelligent optogenetics system, in vivo imaging system, inhalation anesthesia systems. Through live demonstrations and in-depth technical discussions, the RWD team highlighted how its solutions can help improve experimental efficiency, enhance data acquisition, and support more reliable experimental outcomes across diverse neuroscience applications.

Beyond individual products, RWD emphasized its commitment to developing workflow-oriented solutions that address the evolving needs of modern neuroscience research. By integrating technologies across multiple stages of experimentation, RWD continues to support scientists in accelerating discoveries and advancing our understanding of the brain.

Fostering Scientific Exchange and Global Collaboration

FENS Forum 2026 provided an important platform for meaningful scientific exchange and collaboration. Throughout the event, RWD engaged with researchers, clinicians, and industry professionals from around the world, sharing insights on emerging trends, research challenges, and future opportunities in neuroscience.

During the conference, RWD also hosted the China-Europe Neuroscience Exchange Dinner, bringing together researchers, industry partners, and neuroscience professionals in an informal setting to encourage open dialogue and deeper connections beyond the exhibition floor.

Participants also shared positive reflections following the event. On LinkedIn, several attendees described the evening as "insightful" and emphasized that "science builds bridges" by connecting researchers, ideas and institutions across borders.These exchanges reflected a shared commitment within the global neuroscience community to advancing research through collaboration, openness and knowledge sharing.

Strengthening Global Partnerships in Neuroscience

As neuroscience research continues to evolve, RWD Life Science remains committed to supporting researchers worldwide through innovative technologies, comprehensive solutions, and deeper scientific collaboration.

The successful participation at FENS Forum 2026 further strengthened RWD’s connection with the global neuroscience community and provided valuable insights into the needs and challenges of researchers across different regions. Looking ahead, RWD will continue working closely with researchers, universities, and industry partners to develop technologies that help accelerate neuroscience discovery worldwide.

With a continued focus on innovation, accessibility, and collaboration, RWD looks forward to working together with scientists around the world to accelerate discoveries and contribute to the advancement of neuroscience research.

About RWD Life Science

RWD Life Science, established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a Chinese national high-tech enterprise specializing in life science, animal health, and clinical medicine. Dedicated to enhancing life quality through innovation, RWD provides integrated research solutions covering animal surgery and modeling, animal neural signal research, in vivo imaging, cellular and molecular biology, animal behavior, animal diagnostics and treatment, and histopathological analysis.

With products and services available in more than 100 countries and regions, RWD supports over 1,000 research institutes, 2,500 hospitals, 6,000 universities, 15,000 veterinary clinics, and 2,000 biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. RWD-enabled innovations have contributed to more than 14,500 SCI-indexed publications, earning the trust of researchers and professionals globally.

Website: www.rwdstco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.