CommerceShop Launches Free Ecommerce Migration Assessment to Help Brands Replatform Without Losing Rankings or Revenue

New no-obligation assessment gives ecommerce brands a transparent view of migration readiness, cost, and SEO risk before any replatforming work begins

Replatforming is a major decision. Our 500+ migrations show that readiness reviews prevent SEO and data loss, clarify costs and risks, and confirm the right timing” — Sathish Kumar Mariappan, CEO ,CommerceShop

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommerceShop , an Atlanta-based e-commerce development and digital marketing agency, has launched a free E-commerce Migration Assessment designed to give online retailers and B2B brands a clear picture of the risks and readiness involved in a platform switch before committing to one. CommerceShop conducts the assessment at no cost and with no obligation, giving brands a transparent view of what a migration will involve and what it will cost before any work begins.The announcement comes at a time when replatforming activity across the e-commerce industry is accelerating. Brands built on legacy platforms are encountering hard limits in performance, security, and scalability. A growing segment of B2B manufacturers and distributors is also moving online for the first time, often on platforms that will need to be upgraded as their digital operations mature. For many of these brands, the primary obstacle to making a move is the risk of losing search rankings, customer data, or sales continuity during the transition.CommerceShop introduced the e-commerce migration assessment to address that concern directly. Each assessment covers four areas: migration readiness, a transparent cost estimate, SEO and redirect risk, and the scope of data and integration work required. Brands that go through the assessment walk away with a concrete picture of where they stand and what a migration would realistically involve, before signing any contract. The service is available for brands on Shopify, Magento, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and other major e-commerce platforms.A migration without a proper plan can result in broken redirect chains, lost metadata, and organic traffic declines that take months to recover from. CommerceShop's approach targets each of these risks through 301 redirect mapping, preservation of existing metadata structures, and post-launch traffic monitoring to catch and correct issues immediately after go-live. The methodology also aims for zero downtime, keeping the existing store operational while the new build is validated, then completing the switchover in a controlled window. For a detailed breakdown of how this process works in practice, CommerceShop has published a step-by-step guide to the e-commerce platform migration process The assessment is particularly relevant for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and mid-market retailers managing complex product catalogs, multi-warehouse operations, or ERP integrations. These are the scenarios in which an unplanned migration carries the most risk and a structured pre-migration review delivers the clearest return. Following a completed migration, CommerceShop provides 360-degree post-migration support to ensure performance, functionality, and data integrity are maintained throughout the transition.About CommerceShopCommerceShop is a revenue-first ecommerce consultancy founded in 2009 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. The company partners with online retailers and B2B brands to build, optimize, and scale their ecommerce operations through platform development, digital marketing, conversion rate optimization, and AI-powered growth services. CommerceShop is a certified partner of Shopify, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce (Magento), Google, and Meta, and has served more than 1,000 online stores since its founding.

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