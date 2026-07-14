Exoskeleton Market to Reach USD 2.35 Billion by 2031 as Wearable Robotics Adoption Grows, Says Mordor Intelligence

Exoskeleton Market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.63% during 2026–2031, driven by healthcare and defense adoption, with North America leading globally.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the exoskeleton market size is estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 20.63% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market continues to benefit from the growing adoption of wearable robotic technologies across healthcare, industrial, and defense applications. Increasing demand for rehabilitation solutions, workplace injury prevention, and mobility assistance is supporting adoption across hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and military programs. The report highlights that advancements in powered exoskeleton technologies and expanding commercial applications continue to strengthen long-term market growth.Exoskeleton Market Key Growth FactorsGrowing Demand for Rehabilitation and Mobility AssistanceThe increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, spinal cord injuries, and age-related mobility limitations continues to drive demand for exoskeleton systems in rehabilitation settings. Healthcare providers are adopting wearable robotic technologies to support gait training, improve patient mobility, and enhance rehabilitation outcomes across hospitals and specialized rehabilitation centers.Increasing Industrial Adoption for Workplace SafetyManufacturers across automotive, logistics, aerospace, and heavy industries are increasingly deploying exoskeleton systems to reduce worker fatigue, improve ergonomics, and minimize musculoskeletal injuries. Growing emphasis on workplace safety and productivity continues to encourage investment in wearable assistive technologies across industrial environments.Advancements in Powered Exoskeleton TechnologiesContinuous innovation in sensors, lightweight materials, battery systems, and intelligent control technologies is improving device performance and user comfort. Manufacturers are introducing advanced powered exoskeletons capable of supporting rehabilitation, industrial lifting, and defense applications while improving operational efficiency and user experience."As exoskeleton technologies expand beyond rehabilitation into industrial and workplace applications, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors influencing future adoption," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Exoskeleton Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMay 2026: German Bionic expanded the deployment of its AI-powered EXIA exoskeleton across logistics and manufacturing environments, including a demonstration at Japan's STATION Ai innovation hub. The development highlights continued industry investment in wearable robotics that improve workplace ergonomics, reduce physical strain, and enhance productivity.June 2026: Researchers from Stanford University and Ant Group introduced the Universal Manipulation Exoskeleton (UME), a lightweight upper-limb exoskeleton that provides real-time haptic torque feedback for robot teleoperation and data collection. The development reflects ongoing innovation in wearable robotics designed to improve precision, human-robot collaboration, and advanced manipulation tasks.Exoskeleton Market Segmentation InsightsBy Mobility Type - Lower-Body Exoskeletons, Upper-Body Exoskeletons, Full-Body Exoskeletons, Joint-Specific / Waist SystemsBy Power Source / Mode - Powered / Active, Passive, Hybrid, Soft ExosuitsBy Body Part - Upper Limb, Lower Limb, Full BodyBy End User - Hospitals & Rehab Centers, Personal / Home-care Users, Other End UsersBy GeographyNorth America - United States, Canada, MexicoEurope - Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-PacificMiddle East & Africa - GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa,South America - Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South AmericaExoskeleton Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, supported by strong adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, and defense sectors, along with continued investment in robotic rehabilitation technologies and workplace safety solutions.Europe maintains a significant market position, driven by increasing industrial automation, workplace ergonomics initiatives, and growing utilization of robotic rehabilitation devices across healthcare systems.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Rising investments in robotics, expanding rehabilitation infrastructure, and government support for advanced manufacturing technologies continue to drive market growth across China, Japan, South Korea, and other regional economies.The Exoskeleton Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/exoskeleton-market?utm_source=einpr Exoskeleton Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the exoskeleton market as fragmented, with competition driven by continuous innovation in wearable robotics, lightweight materials, intelligent control systems, and battery technologies. Manufacturers are expanding their presence across healthcare, industrial, and defense applications through product development, strategic collaborations, regulatory approvals, and geographic expansion. Companies continue to focus on improving user comfort, mobility assistance, ergonomic support, and rehabilitation outcomes while addressing the evolving requirements of hospitals, rehabilitation centers, manufacturing facilities, and military organizations.Exoskeleton Market Key Companies• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.• CYBERDYNE Inc.• ReWalk Robotics Ltd.• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA• Hocoma AG• SuitX (Ottobock)• German Bionic Systems GmbH• Lockheed Martin Corporation• Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation• Fourier IntelligenceDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Exoskeleton Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Rehabilitation Equipment Market -The rehabilitation equipment market is projected to grow from USD 20.16 billion in 2026 to USD 28.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal and neurological disorders, increasing demand for post-surgical rehabilitation, and expanding investments in rehabilitation centers and home-based care solutions.Central Venous Catheter Market - The central venous catheter market is expected to expand from USD 2.69 billion in 2026 to USD 3.67 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.40%. 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Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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