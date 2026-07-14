The Wellness Keys Returns with 'The Pause': A Half-Day Wellness Retreat for Women in the DFW Metroplex
The Wellness Keys' sold-out women's wellness retreat, "The Pause", returns to Plano, Texas on August 30, 2026 — bigger, bolder, and more needed than ever
At a time when burnout among women and mothers has reached a public health concern — with studies showing more than half of working mothers report chronic stress — The Pause offers a tangible community solution. Now in its second year, the retreat has expanded its scope and speaker lineup to address the full spectrum of modern women’s wellness: from integrative nutrition and daily movement to financial self-care and navigating the healthcare system.
“This is more than a wellness retreat; it’s a necessary reset,” said Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, holistic pharmacist, integrative health coach, and mother of two. “When women take the time to care for themselves, the entire family benefits. I built this event because I needed it myself, and I know thousands of women in this community do too.”
A Day Designed Around What Women Actually Need
The Pause is curated for women navigating the daily pressures of career, family, and personal well-being. The 2026 program features a curated lineup of experts in integrative health, nutrition, movement, financial wellness, and women’s healthcare; delivering both evidence-based strategies and practical tools women can apply immediately. The full speaker lineup is available at ThePauseAugust2026.eventbrite.com.
Program Highlights
• Welcome & Intention Setting with Guided Breathwork
• Keynote: Your Thriving Family Starts with You & Relationship Talk
• Daily Movement Demonstration
• Mindfulness & Meditation Sessions
• Healthy Food Prep & Nutrition Strategies
• Panel Discussions: Self-Care in Career & Finances; Women’s Health in the Healthcare System
• Closing Reflection Circle and Sound Bath
Attendees will leave with a personalized wellness blueprint, and surprise wellness gifts. Refreshments are included.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT
Location: Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel, 8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75024
Tickets: Available at https://ThePauseAugust2026.eventbrite.com
Open to: All women
Refund Policy: Full refunds available up to 7 days before the event
What to Bring: Yoga mat or cushion, water bottle, optional journal. Dress in bright, comfortable summer colors.
“As a mom and a professional, I understand how difficult it is to balance your children’s needs with your own,” Dr. Adeola added. “That’s why I created this event — to remind women that strength can come from knowing when to pause.”
About The Wellness Keys
The Wellness Keys is a holistic health coaching company founded by Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHC — a board-certified pharmacist, public health expert, and certified integrative health coach with over 20 years of experience. Through personalized coaching, Dr. Adeola empowers women to identify and address the root causes of their family’s health challenges, from digestion and allergies to behavior and mood, using food as medicine. The Wellness Keys is based in Plano, Texas and serves families nationally.
For interview requests, high-resolution images, or additional information, contact:
Dr. Adeola Chukwumah | hello@thewellnesskeys.com | www.thewellnesskeys.com
Instagram: @the.wellness.keys | Facebook: @thewellnesskeys
Adeola Chukwumah
The Wellness Keys
Hello@thewellnesskeys.com
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The Highlights Summary of The Pause - A Busy Woman's Wellness Retreat 2025
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