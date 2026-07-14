The Wellness Keys Returns with 'The Pause': A Half-Day Wellness Retreat for Women in the DFW Metroplex

Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHC, founder of The Wellness Keys and host of The Pause Women's Wellness Retreat, returning to Plano, Texas on August 30, 2026.

The Wellness Keys' sold-out women's wellness retreat, "The Pause", returns to Plano, Texas on August 30, 2026 — bigger, bolder, and more needed than ever

I created this event, to remind women that strength can come from knowing when to pause.” — Dr. Adeola Chukwumah PharmD, MPH,CIHC

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Keys , a holistic health coaching company founded by Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHC, today announced the return of The Pause – A Busy Woman’s Wellness Retreat. Taking place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel, the event offers women a structured, seven-hour opportunity to reset their physical, mental, and emotional well-being before the demands of the fall season take hold.At a time when burnout among women and mothers has reached a public health concern — with studies showing more than half of working mothers report chronic stress — The Pause offers a tangible community solution. Now in its second year, the retreat has expanded its scope and speaker lineup to address the full spectrum of modern women’s wellness: from integrative nutrition and daily movement to financial self-care and navigating the healthcare system.“This is more than a wellness retreat; it’s a necessary reset,” said Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, holistic pharmacist, integrative health coach, and mother of two. “When women take the time to care for themselves, the entire family benefits. I built this event because I needed it myself, and I know thousands of women in this community do too.”A Day Designed Around What Women Actually NeedThe Pause is curated for women navigating the daily pressures of career, family, and personal well-being. The 2026 program features a curated lineup of experts in integrative health, nutrition, movement, financial wellness, and women’s healthcare; delivering both evidence-based strategies and practical tools women can apply immediately. The full speaker lineup is available at ThePauseAugust2026.eventbrite.com.Program Highlights• Welcome & Intention Setting with Guided Breathwork• Keynote: Your Thriving Family Starts with You & Relationship Talk• Daily Movement Demonstration• Mindfulness & Meditation Sessions• Healthy Food Prep & Nutrition Strategies• Panel Discussions: Self-Care in Career & Finances; Women’s Health in the Healthcare System• Closing Reflection Circle and Sound BathAttendees will leave with a personalized wellness blueprint, and surprise wellness gifts. Refreshments are included.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, August 30, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM CTLocation: Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel, 8451 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75024Tickets: Available at https://ThePauseAugust2026.eventbrite.com Open to: All womenRefund Policy: Full refunds available up to 7 days before the eventWhat to Bring: Yoga mat or cushion, water bottle, optional journal. Dress in bright, comfortable summer colors.“As a mom and a professional, I understand how difficult it is to balance your children’s needs with your own,” Dr. Adeola added. “That’s why I created this event — to remind women that strength can come from knowing when to pause.”About The Wellness KeysThe Wellness Keys is a holistic health coaching company founded by Dr. Adeola Chukwumah, PharmD, MPH, CIHC — a board-certified pharmacist, public health expert, and certified integrative health coach with over 20 years of experience. Through personalized coaching, Dr. Adeola empowers women to identify and address the root causes of their family’s health challenges, from digestion and allergies to behavior and mood, using food as medicine. The Wellness Keys is based in Plano, Texas and serves families nationally.For interview requests, high-resolution images, or additional information, contact:Dr. Adeola Chukwumah | hello@thewellnesskeys.com | www.thewellnesskeys.com Instagram: @the.wellness.keys | Facebook: @thewellnesskeys

The Highlights Summary of The Pause - A Busy Woman's Wellness Retreat 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.