USAG Ansbach Strengthens German-American Bonds at 42nd Annual Partnership Shoot

The German-American Partnership Shoot, an annual tradition of the U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach and the town of Herrieden, took place at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, June 26, 2026.

This is a friendly shooting competition where U.S. and German soldiers, civilians, and Herrieden shooting club members come together at the Oberdachstetten Training Area.

The competition strengthens the relationships between USAG Ansbach and the surrounding towns and communities, especially the garrison's partner city, Herrieden.

This was the 42nd time the competition was held, after being moved from Herrieden to the Oberdachstetten Training Area 30 years ago.

Colonel Aaron J. Southard, USAG Ansbach garrison commander, who congratulated all participants at the end of the event together with the mayor of Herrieden, Mr. Patrick Peters, emphasized: "It's wonderful that we've been able to host this traditional shooting competition for so many years, and I very much hope that it will continue in the future and that we can thus maintain the partnership between U.S. soldiers and our German friends." The 22 teams, each with six shooters, included the Herrieder Shooting Club, Bundeswehr Soldiers and reservists, and teams of U.S. soldiers from Katterbach and Illesheim.

Garrison staff, Herrieden's partnership officer, Stefan Horndasch, and Georg Schimmel, once again worked together excellently. Georg Schimmel handled the scoring and ensured that trophies were available. "The significance of this event is the friendship between Germany and our American friends," said Stefan Horndasch, partnership officer for the city of Herrieden, at the awards ceremony. "It's a good tradition to host this competition, and I congratulate all the successful shooters."

The winner’s trophy and a hand-painted Herrieder shooting target went to the Bundeswehr Kreisgruppe Mittelfranken.