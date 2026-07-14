Upgames Expands Its Mini Games Portfolio with the Launch of Royal Derby

Royal Derby, the latest horse racing mini game from Upgames.

New horse racing mini game introduces prediction-based gameplay with customizable risk settings and dynamic multiplier mechanics.

ZUG, SWAZILAND, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames mini game studio has announced the launch of Royal Derby horse racing game that combines fast-paced gameplay with flexible risk mechanics to deliver quick, engaging gaming sessions.Royal Derby invites players to predict which horse will finish first in a short virtual race. The game focuses on straightforward gameplay while introducing strategic decision-making through adjustable risk levels and varying race configurations.Before each round begins, players choose between races featuring three, four, or five horses and select one of three risk settings - Low, Medium, or High. These selections influence how multipliers are distributed across the participating horses, creating different gameplay scenarios and payout opportunities every round.Unlike traditional horse racing games that often involve complex betting systems or lengthy race preparation, Royal Derby emphasizes accessibility and speed. Players simply configure their preferred race settings, place a wager, and watch the race unfold within seconds.The game's dynamic risk model provides additional replay value by altering multiplier distributions based on the selected configuration. Increasing the number of horses changes the available multiplier combinations while also affecting the maximum potential payout, giving players multiple ways to approach each race without adding unnecessary complexity.Royal Derby joins Upgames' growing portfolio of popular mini games designed around rapid gameplay, intuitive mechanics, and high replayability. The release reflects the company's continued focus on developing content that appeals to modern online casino audiences seeking quick entertainment experiences while remaining easy for operators to integrate into existing gaming platforms."As player preferences continue shifting toward shorter and more engaging gaming sessions, mini games have become an increasingly important segment of the iGaming market," said a spokesperson for Upgames. "Royal Derby was developed to deliver a simple yet dynamic experience that combines prediction-based gameplay with meaningful strategic choices."The launch further strengthens Upgames' portfolio of instant-play casino content, supporting operators looking to diversify their game libraries with lightweight, high-engagement titles suitable for a broad range of regulated markets.About UpgamesUpgames is an iGaming game developer specializing in modern casino content, including mini games and instant-play experiences designed for today's online gaming market. The company focuses on creating engaging gameplay mechanics, smooth user experiences, and operator-friendly solutions that support player retention and long-term engagement.

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