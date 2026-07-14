BARE International Earns MSPA Americas 2026 Shoppers' Choice Award for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Jason Bare, President of BARE International, and Marguerite Turner, Operations Manager, represented the company at MSPA Americas ShopperFest 2026, where BARE received the 2026 Shoppers' Choice Award for the tenth consecutive year. BARE International is a global customer experience and market research company operating in more than 180 countries. BARE International celebrates receiving the 2026 MSPA Americas Shoppers' Choice Award, marking the company's tenth consecutive year earning recognition from the mystery shopping evaluator community.

Recognition reflects a decade of trust from the mystery shopping community and reinforces BARE's commitment to clients and evaluators.

Receiving this award for the tenth consecutive year reflects the trust we've built with the evaluator community and the dedication of our global team.” — Jason Bare, President

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BARE International, a global customer experience and market research firm, has been named a recipient of the 2026 MSPA Americas Shoppers' Choice Award, marking the tenth consecutive year the company has received this distinction. The award was presented during MSPA Americas ShopperFest 2026, held June 26–28 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MSPA Americas Shoppers' Choice Awards recognize member companies that have earned the confidence and respect of the independent evaluators who complete mystery shopping assignments. Winners are determined through voting by MSPA Americas Premier member evaluators, making the recognition a direct reflection of the experiences of the professionals who represent the industry every day.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the evaluator community," said Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "Earning the trust of IC evaluators year after year is something we never take for granted. Receiving this award for the tenth consecutive year is a testament to the relationships we've built together and the commitment our global team brings to every project."

Representing BARE International at ShopperFest were Jason Bare, President, and Marguerite Turner, Operations Manager, who spent the weekend connecting with clients, evaluators, and industry peers while participating in discussions centered on the future of customer experience research, innovation, and collaboration across the industry.

"The conversations throughout ShopperFest reinforced how much our industry continues to evolve," said Marguerite Turner. "Whether we were discussing emerging technologies, changing consumer expectations, or new approaches to delivering insights, there was a shared commitment to helping organizations make better decisions through customer experience research."

"One of the highlights of the event was reconnecting with fellow industry leaders while meeting new members of the mystery shopping community," added Jason Bare. "It's always valuable to see how others are approaching the market, learn from new ideas, and reflect on the strengths that continue to differentiate BARE. Those conversations challenge us to keep innovating and delivering even greater value for our clients."

"It was incredibly rewarding to celebrate alongside so many professionals who are passionate about improving customer experiences," Turner continued. "Receiving this award while surrounded by that community made the milestone even more meaningful."

The 2026 Shoppers' Choice Award marks another chapter in BARE International's long-standing partnership with the mystery shopping community. For ten consecutive years, the company has been recognized among the organizations that independent evaluators most enjoy collaborating with a reflection of its ongoing focus on communication, fairness, professionalism, and creating positive experiences for both evaluators and clients.

During ShopperFest, the company's BARE Bear mascot also appeared throughout the event, reflecting the community spirit that continues to define the annual gathering.

About BARE International

Founded in 1987, BARE International is a global customer experience research and market intelligence company that helps organizations measure, improve, and transform the customer journey. Through mystery shopping, audits, customer experience measurement, compliance programs, market research, and advanced analytics, BARE delivers actionable insights that enable businesses to strengthen customer loyalty and improve operational performance. Operating across more than 180 countries, BARE partners with organizations in retail, automotive, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, and numerous other industries to drive meaningful business outcomes.

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