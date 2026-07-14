Rail Supply Chain Forum 2026 to Address Integration, Risk and Delivery

Senior rail leaders will meet in London on 10 November 2026 to address integration, accountability, assurance, fleet performance and supply chain readiness.

Senior rail leaders will examine integration, accountability, assurance, fleet performance and supply chain readiness in London this November.

The Forum will move beyond procurement to examine how decisions across clients, operators and suppliers shape railway performance, resilience and delivery.” — Jamison Nesbitt, Founder and Director, Operational Risk Council

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rail Supply Chain Forum 2026 will take place in London on Tuesday 10 November, bringing together senior leaders from railway operators, infrastructure organisations, major programmes, government bodies, engineering partners, suppliers and consultancies.

Operating under the theme “Operating Railways Through Complex Supplier Ecosystems,” the Forum will examine how the rail sector can improve integration, accountability, operational readiness, supplier collaboration, assurance and resilience across increasingly interconnected delivery environments.

The programme moves beyond viewing supply-chain performance as a procurement issue. It will focus on how decisions made by clients, operators, infrastructure organisations, programme teams, maintainers, manufacturers and technology suppliers affect operational performance across the railway.

Confirmed railway and operator contributors include:

Robert Cairns, Major Investments & Capital Transformation Director, Network Rail

Natalie Allen, Strategy and Change Director, Anglia Railway

Kayleigh Spires, Major Programme Director, East West Railway Company / Network Rail

Laura Heath, Integration Lead, DfT Operator Limited

Additional speakers and roundtable facilitators from engineering, programme-delivery, fleet and advisory organisations will also contribute, with further announcements expected before the event.

The morning programme will begin by setting the context for operating railways through complex supplier ecosystems. It will examine how organisations can improve visibility, coordination, accountability and resilience while maintaining focus on passenger, operational and whole-system outcomes.

A session on organisational maturity will consider what clients and delivery organisations need in place before major programme delivery begins. Topics will include governance, decision rights, delivery capacity, engineering-management maturity, mobilisation and the management of embedded delivery partners.

The Forum will then examine The Client’s Role in an Integrated Railway: Duties, Accountability and Whole-System Decisions. This session will explore what the client must retain ownership of when delivery responsibility is distributed across several organisations.

Discussion will address the definition of railway, system and service-level outcomes; the identification of constraints across the wider system; the operational consequences of infrastructure decisions; and the challenge of preventing individual programmes from succeeding in isolation while the overall railway outcome is compromised.

Further sessions will consider how track, train, operator and supplier integration can be translated into operational reality, and how leaders can prepare organisations and delivery partners for more integrated ways of working.

The first roundtable block, Building Better Alignment Across Complex Rail Ecosystems, will cover five areas:

Turning Reform into an Integrated Railway will examine how structural and organisational change can be translated into practical delivery across infrastructure, operations and the supply chain.

Supply Chain Visibility, Commercial Alignment and Supplier Performance will consider how clients and suppliers can improve visibility of priorities, programme pipelines, dependencies and capability requirements while aligning commercial arrangements with operational outcomes.

Major Programme Integration and Interface Management will focus on coordination across clients, delivery partners, suppliers and specialist disciplines.

Engineering Assurance Across Supplier-Delivered Systems will examine technical governance, assurance evidence, system interfaces and accountability where assets and systems are delivered by multiple organisations.

Asset Reliability, Obsolescence and Whole-Life Fleet Performance will address ageing assets, component availability, long-term supplier support, maintenance capability, replacement planning and critical supplier dependencies.

Following lunch, the programme will turn towards strategic visibility, fleet performance and practical delivery readiness.

Network Rail’s Robert Cairns will present From Vision to Delivery: Bringing the Rail Supply Chain Up to Speed, examining whether suppliers have sufficient clarity about the railway’s direction, future requirements and the capabilities they will need to build.

The afternoon will also explore Fleet Performance, Supplier Integration and Operational Readiness, including the interfaces between owners, operators, maintainers, manufacturers and specialist suppliers. The session will consider fleet introduction, refurbishment, modification, maintenance information and the balance between immediate operational pressures and long-term requirements.

A further session on Progressive Assurance for Complex Rail Programmes will examine how systems thinking, interface visibility and risk-based assurance can support better delivery decisions throughout design, integration, testing and handover.

The second roundtable block, Practical Priorities for the Future Railway, will address strategic visibility and supply-chain readiness, supplier collaboration and shared accountability, fleet introduction, digital transformation, third-party operational risk and unresolved delivery silos.

The Forum will conclude with the leadership debate What Must Change First?, asking which industry challenge would have the greatest impact on operational resilience, collaboration and delivery performance if resolved over the next five years.

The Rail Supply Chain Forum has been designed as a focused senior-leadership environment combining 20-minute presentations, facilitated peer discussions, roundtable report-backs and structured networking.

For sponsors and commercial partners, the Forum provides an opportunity to engage with senior representatives responsible for programme delivery, integration, organisational change, fleet performance, engineering assurance and supply-chain readiness.

A limited number of sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available for organisations working across engineering, programme delivery, rolling stock, systems integration, asset management, maintenance, assurance, lifecycle support, digital railway systems, operational readiness and supply-chain performance.

Event: Rail Supply Chain Forum 2026

Date: Tuesday 10 November 2026

Time: 8:00 AM–5:30 PM

Location: London, United Kingdom

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