McDonald’s Celebrates What Makes Us Human in the Age of AI

McDonald's Philippines launches "AI Wanna Taste It," a new campaign celebrating the many moments people share over McDonald's Fries and the special role they continue to play in everyday life.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, McDonald's World Famous Frieshave been part of countless moments shared between friends, after school, on road trips or movie nights, during late-night food runs, and everything in between.As McDonald's Philippines looked for a fresh way to celebrate that enduring love, it found inspiration in one of today's biggest cultural conversations: artificial intelligence.In a world where AI can study behaviors, recognize patterns, and learn from human experiences, one thought stood out. While technology can analyze moments, only people get to live them.That realization inspired "AI Wanna Taste It," a new campaign celebrating the many moments people share over McDonald's Fries and the special role they continue to play in everyday life.At the heart of the campaign is a music video that imagines what artificial intelligence might discover if it could study every fry craving, every shared moment, and every memory connected to McDonald's Fries. The answer is simple: people don't just love McDonald's Fries for how they taste—they love the moments that come with them."AI is one of the defining conversations of our time, but we didn't want to tell another story about what AI can do," said Ada Lazaro, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's Philippines. "Instead, we wanted to celebrate something beautifully human. AI can recognize why millions of people love our World Famous Fries, but appreciation and experience are two different things. We hope the campaign reminds people not to take those simple, everyday moments for granted—because they're still uniquely ours to enjoy."Developed together with Leo Manila, the campaign intentionally reframes the role of AI—not as the centerpiece, but as a lens that highlights the value of real human experiences."Technology is at its best when it helps us better understand people," said Raoul Panes, Chief Creative Officer of Leo Manila. "AI itself can never be truly human. It simply follows the data wherever it leads. And after analyzing millions of fries moments, the next logical question becomes, 'What do they taste like?' That's a reminder that while AI can learn from our experiences, it still can't replace them. Some things are meant to be lived, not just analyzed."Following the record-breaking Fries sales during last National Fries Day, McDonald's continues the excitement with McDo Fryday, a weekly Friday celebration of World Famous Fries running until the end of August. Fans can enjoy the BFF Fries + 2 McFloat bundle for only ₱199.As AI continues to evolve, McDonald's believes the most meaningful experiences will always belong to people. Because while AI can continue analyzing the moment—Humans get to live it.Blending live action with AI production, "AI Wanna Taste It" is directed by Joel Limchoc of Film Pabrika with music composition by Loudbox Studios.

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