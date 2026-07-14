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Highlighting Established Manufacturers Providing Reliable Filling Solutions for Diverse Packaging Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 14, 2026—Driven by the growing demand for automated textile production and intelligent manufacturing, the global textile filling machine industry is witnessing continuous development. As manufacturers increasingly focus on production efficiency, precision control, and labor optimization, advanced filling machines have become essential equipment for applications including home textiles, bedding products, nonwoven materials, and fiber processing.Chinese filling machine manufacturers are actively advancing equipment innovation through automation technologies, customized solutions, and improved production capabilities to support the upgrading of global textile manufacturing. Below is a closer look at five reputable filling machine manufacturers in China, each contributing to the development of efficient and intelligent textile filling solutions.1. Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. ( KIVAS Founded in 2014, Qingdao Kaiweisi Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., known under the brand KIVAS, is a manufacturer specializing in home textile equipment. The company employs approximately 17 staff and operates a 3,000 m² manufacturing facility. Its R&D engineering team consists of five engineers, and the company has an annual production capacity of around 1,000 units. About 60% of its products are exported to markets including the USA, Russia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, the UK, Canada, Spain, South Korea, Turkey, Brazil, Pakistan, Moldova, and Ukraine. The company has obtained ISO9000 and CE certifications.KIVAS's core product line includes fiber processing machinery, fully automated quantitative pillow and quilt filling machines, weighing down jacket filling machines, and pet product filling and packaging machines. Its flagship Pillow Filling Machine series (models KWS6901-2 and KWS6901-4) is designed for bedding and home textiles. Key specifications: power range 10.5–13.5 KW, production capacity 400–800 kg/h, filling speed of 10–20 pillows per minute for 600 g pillows, accuracy of approximately 1% with an error range of ±5–10 g, and optimal filling range of 100–2,000 g. The machines handle 0.6D–15D polyester fiber, fiber balls, shredded foam, down feathers, EPS balls, and mixed materials. Two workstation configurations (2 or 4 filling ports) are available.The company maintains an independent international trade department to provide pre-sales and after-sales support, including installation services.Contact Information:Name: Yan DuEmail: kivas@qdkws.comPhone: +86 18669828215WhatsApp: +86 18669828215Website: www.qdkivas.com 2. Kunshan Haijin Machinery Co., Ltd.Based in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, Kunshan Haijin Machinery Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of industrial filling equipment with a strong presence in the Chinese domestic market. The company provides filling solutions for liquid products in the food, beverage, and chemical industries, leveraging its engineering expertise to produce reliable machines. Its product range includes piston fillers, gravity fillers, and volumetric filling systems designed for moderate-speed production lines.3. Shanghai Fuda Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Fuda Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on intelligent packaging and filling systems. The company integrates robotics, vision inspection, and automated controls into its machinery to serve the food, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors. Fuda's solutions are known for their flexibility in handling different container types and product viscosities, and the company actively invests in smart factory integration.4. Haimen Kingls Machinery Co., Ltd.Haimen Kingls Machinery Co., Ltd., headquartered in Nantong, Jiangsu, manufactures filling and sealing equipment primarily for the daily chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The company has developed a range of semi-automatic and fully automatic machines for lotions, creams, shampoos, and other viscous products. Kingls emphasizes ease of cleaning and compliance with GMP standards in its machinery design.5. Shenzhen Bei Chuan Machinery Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Bei Chuan Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Guangdong-based producer of packaging and filling equipment for the food and beverage industry. The company offers turnkey filling lines for bottled water, carbonated beverages, and edible oils. Bei Chuan's machines incorporate servo-driven filling valves and sanitary stainless-steel construction, suited for medium to large-scale production operations.Industry Innovation and Automation TrendsThe Chinese filling machinery industry is increasingly adopting automation, IoT connectivity, and precision weighing technologies. Automatic pillow filling machines, for example, are projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% through 2025, driven by automation in textile clusters in China and Vietnam (Machine Insights). Manufacturers like KIVAS are responding with machines that offer high filling accuracy (approximately 1%) and multi-material compatibility, while competitors focus on liquid filling flexibility or intelligent system integration. Across all five companies, the emphasis on reducing waste, improving throughput, and meeting international safety standards (such as CE marking and UL/OSHA for export) continues to shape product development.Closing OutlookAs the global filling machines market expands toward USD 16.5 billion by 2035, Chinese manufacturers are positioned to play a key role in supplying cost-effective, automated solutions. KIVAS, with its specialized home textile filling machines and strong export presence, offers a clear option for buyers in the bedding, down jacket, and pet product sectors.

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