How Global Manufacturers Are Cutting O2C Cycle Times by 30% with BPX + SAP Signavio

As SAP ECC support winds down toward December 2027, order-to-cash mining emerges as the fastest route to working capital ahead of migration.

Manufacturers do not have a cash problem. They have a visibility problem. Put the order-to-cash truth on the table, and the working capital follows it.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why should collecting cash take longer than making the product? Business Process Xperts (BPX), the 𝐒𝐀𝐏 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 consultancy that has analyzed 90,000+ process cases for enterprises across five continents, released consolidated results from manufacturing order-to-cash engagements spanning building materials, specialty chemicals, and automotive. The results come at a time when companies have to make S/4HANA migration decisions along with having restricted working capital within the same budget period.The three industries analyzed experienced reductions of up to 30% in cycle time, 25% reduction in overdue amounts and 55% in sales order rejection using BPX-based O2C programs. All percentages mentioned above belong to an individual engagement derived from live SAP event data using 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 Process Intelligence.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄The manufacturers make up for the greatest portion of the SAP installed base, and almost all of it is running on borrowed time. According to Gartner, just 39% out of 35,000 SAP ECC customers have been able to move to S/4HANA by the year 2024, and Gartner expects that almost 50% of customers will continue to use the legacy ERP when the deadline comes in December 2027. The benchmark report by SAPinsider in 2026 reveals that only one-third of companies have made the move, while 18% say they cannot do so. Gartner separately reports the process mining software market crossed $1.1 billion in 2024, growing 31.7% year over year.None of this reads as misfortune. Manufacturers that postponed process governance now pay for it twice: once in trapped working capital today, and again in migration rework tomorrow.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> Overdue Payments Down 25%: A building materials manufacturer traced late-payment root causes across its receivables flow and cut overdue payments by 25% within the engagement window.-> Sales Order Rejections Cut 55%: The same programme isolated rejection drivers at order entry, reducing SO rejections by 55% and removing rework before it reached fulfilment.-> On-Time Delivery Up 22%: Conformance analysis against the designed O2C model lifted on-time delivery performance by 22%.-> 60% of Price-Change Scenarios Surfaced: Mining exposed 60% of unmanaged price-change scenarios, closing a margin leak that manual audits had missed for years.-> 20% of O2C Flow Automated: A specialty chemicals producer converted mining insights into automation candidates, moving 20% of its order-to-cash activity off manual handling.-> Go-Live 25% Faster: An automotive OEM with 22,000+ employees reached go-live 25% faster on O2C-impacting processes by modelling to-be flows in SAP Signavio before configuration began.-> 90,000+ Cases Analyzed: The manufacturing O2C results sit within a cumulative BPX portfolio of 90,000+ analyzed process cases and 1,500+ modeled business processes.-> $8.1M Benchmark Outcome: Portfolio outcomes range up to $8.1M in annual cost avoidance and 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀Order-to-cash sits where migration risk and cash flow intersect, which makes it the logical first target for mining ahead of S/4HANA. Enterprises that mine O2C now enter migration with clean process baselines, quantified automation candidates, and freed working capital that can fund the programme itself. Those that delay carry undocumented variants into a new ERP, then rediscover the same bottlenecks at higher cost. BPX, with offices in Dubai and India, runs these engagements across five continents through the integrated SAP Signavio, 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗜𝗫 , WalkMe, and SAP BTP toolchain.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated Toolchain Implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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