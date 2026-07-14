ATELIC AI recruits seasoned veteran to lead Regional Expansion in Oil & Gas, cementing its position in Energy AI

Ben Owen, Simon Williams welcome Martin Di Sisto

Atelic AI, an early pioneer in AI solutions in Oil & Gas, is excited to announce it has hired Martin Di Sisto as Global VP of Sales to lead its Energy division.

His experience & years of commitment supporting Energy customers solving Energy-specific technology challenges perfectly aligns with our mission to scale AI systems into Oil & Gas” — Ben Owen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As an emerging leader in Industrial AI, Atelic AI bridges the gap between Operational Technology (OT) & Information Technology (IT). Their flagship product suite, Atelic Core Studio, offers specialized agents for various industries, chief among them is a solution customized for the Energy Industry. The systems they build help move organizations beyond passive monitoring & into autonomous execution."We are delighted to welcome Mr. Di Sisto as our Global VP of Sales" said Ben Owen, CEO and Founder of Atelic AI. "His experience & years of commitment supporting Energy customers solving Energy-specific technology challenges perfectly aligns with our mission to scale AI systems into Oil & Gas”.Martin leads the commercial strategy & sales execution for Atelic AI, with a key focus on areas including; scaling the Global sales engine, developing strategic relationships with C-Suite & operational leaders, & translating complex AI capabilities into measurable, scalable and tangible business value for clients."I’ve spent nearly my entire career at the intersection of energy and technology, from working with Schlumberger, Halliburton, and most recently with AWS; so joining Atelic AI as VP of Sales feels like the natural next step in a journey I've always been building toward”, said Mr. Di Sisto. He added that “The convergence I've always believed in is finally here: deep domain knowledge of traditional energy meeting the velocity of AI-native solutions. I believe Atelic is purpose-built to do exactly that”.This hire follows Atelic’s recent expansion of its Advisory Board, which includes globally respected technologists like Dr. Oskar Mencer and Dr. Amr Awadallah. With a high-velocity pipeline and growing demand in the energy and manufacturing sectors, Atelic AI is positioned to lead the transition toward fully autonomous, ROI-driven enterprises.About Atelic AI: Headquartered in Dubai with offices in the Netherlands, AtelicAI is an AI-native company providing intelligent solutions to the energy sector, helping asset-intensive organizations unlock the full potential of AI in their core operations. Atelic delivers agentic AI solutions that prioritize sovereignty, safety, and measurable business value.Website: www.atelic.ai

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