SCCG Management Launches Dedicated Brazil Division to Serve Latin America's Largest Regulated Gaming Market

SCCG Brazil Gaming Advisory for Latin America’s Largest Regulated Market

Global gaming advisory firm partners with Brazilian industry veteran Thomas Carvalhaes on strategic advisory, capital introductions and partnerships in Brazil

We have been working in Brazil longer than most people realize. The difference now is that the market has caught up to where we believed it would go and we are now partnering with Thomas on the ground” — Stephen Crystal - Co-founder of Tater

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the gaming industry's global advisory firm, today announced the formation of SCCG Brazil, a dedicated division serving international operators, technology providers, and investors entering or expanding within Brazil's regulated gaming and iGaming market.

The new entity is co-led by SCCG founder and CEO Stephen A. Crystal and Thomas Carvalhaes, who joins as Partner. Carvalhaes, a veteran of Brazil's gaming sector, will lead SCCG's on-the-ground operations and client engagement across the country.

Brazil's regulated gaming market launched on January 1, 2025 under Law No. 14,790/2023, establishing a federal licensing framework administered by the Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA) within the Ministry of Finance. In its first year, the licensed sector generated an estimated BRL 37 billion (approximately USD 7 billion) in gross gaming revenue. Seventy-nine operators now hold federal licenses, approximately 25 million Brazilians placed at least one regulated bet, and the government collected close to BRL 10 billion in tax revenue.

SCCG has maintained a presence in Brazil for nearly two decades through its Florianopolis office, supporting clients across sports betting and gaming technology. The formation of SCCG Brazil formalizes this long-standing commitment with a dedicated entity and local leadership, timed to the market's transition from a high-potential opportunity to a fully structured, compliance-driven ecosystem.

"We have been working in Brazil longer than most people realize. The difference now is that the market has caught up to where we always believed it would go. With Thomas on the ground and our global network behind him, SCCG Brazil is built to move at the speed this market demands."

-- Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

SCCG Brazil will provide advisory services across four workstreams: strategic advisory and regulatory navigation, capital introductions connecting Brazilian companies with international investors, commercial partnerships facilitating technology and distribution agreements, and international expansion support for Brazilian operators entering other regulated markets.

The launch follows SCCG's May 2026 establishment of its broader Latin American division and Miami office, which serves Spanish-speaking markets across Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. Brazil's distinct language, regulatory framework, and market scale require dedicated infrastructure, which SCCG Brazil now provides.

Thomas Carvalhaes brings over 15 years of continuous leadership in the Latin American gaming sector. He has served as Country Manager and CEO for Stake in Brazil and held key leadership roles at Betway, LeoVegas, Hero Gaming, and Salsa-Betmotion, steering multi-million dollar operations through evolving regulatory frameworks. As CEO and Founder of TC iGaming Advisors and a founding advisory board member for Next.io LATAM, Carvalhaes specializes in market entry, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance for global Tier-1 operators. He is a founding member of ABRAJOGO (Brazilian Gaming Association) and a frequent keynote speaker at the SBC Summit, EGR, and SiGMA.

"Brazil's regulated market has moved from potential to proof, generating billions in its first year under a fully structured licensing framework. International operators and investors need a partner who has navigated this market from the inside, through the regulatory buildout, the payment infrastructure, and the commercial realities on the ground. SCCG Brazil is that partner."

-- Thomas Carvalhaes, Partner, SCCG Brazil

Brazil is projected to become one of the world's top three online gambling markets, with an estimated 39 million active accounts expected by the end of 2026. Market analysts forecast annual revenue to surpass USD 9 billion by 2033. The SPA has blocked over 25,000 unlicensed sites and continues to enforce compliance through its partnership with Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is the gaming industry's global advisory firm. With more than 30 years of experience, over 120 active client-partners worldwide, and offices spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, SCCG provides strategic advisory, capital introductions, commercial partnerships, and managed services across iGaming, sports betting, sweepstakes, tribal gaming, and casino technology. Learn more at sccgmanagement.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.