Licensed Therapist and Author Laura Anthony Releases The Feminine Heart Series

Covers of The Feminine Heart Series Author Laura Anthony

Three-part faith-based series pairing trauma-informed reflection with scripture for women working through grief, identity loss, and spiritual renewal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Anthony, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, EMDR-trained psychotherapist, and founder of Feminine Heart Press, has released The Feminine Heart Series, a three-part collection of faith-based resources for women moving through emotional reflection, identity rebuilding, spiritual renewal, and a deeper connection with God.The series includes The Feminine Heart Reset Journal, an eight-week guided journal with scripture-based prompts for processing emotions, grief, identity loss, and personal growth. The Feminine Heart Devotional pairs scripture with prayerful reflection across fifty-six days. The Feminine Heart Meditation Guide collects thirty guided meditations rooted in scripture to help women slow down, breathe, and rest in God's presence."Women are carrying so much," Anthony says. "They are grieving, rebuilding, and trying to hold onto faith at the same time. I wanted to create something that honored all of that. Something that did not ask them to choose between their emotions and their God.”Drawing on years of clinical practice and her own personal journey, Anthony brings together therapeutic training and faith across the three books. The series speaks to women navigating emotional pain, rebuilding their sense of self, learning to trust God again, and making room for renewal in their lives.The series also reflects Anthony's clinical background, with each book offering gentle, structured support through reflection, grounding, prayer, and emotional awareness. Each closes with a section on the research behind it, citing published work on self-compassion, attachment theory, emotional regulation, and post-traumatic growth, and the three books can be used in any order, together or one at a time.The Feminine Heart Series is now available on Amazon and at feminineheartbooks.com About the AuthorLaura Anthony is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and EMDR-trained psychotherapist, and the founder of Feminine Heart Press. She drew on years of clinical practice and her own personal journey to create The Feminine Heart Series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.