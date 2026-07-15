Eutopos Pharma Selected to Join Quest for Health as Vidac Pharma Group Expands European Operations

Selection supports the establishment of Eutopos Pharma and the Group's growth in Europe's biotech ecosystem.

Vidac pharma Holdings Plc (Xtra:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

This is a highly ambitious project with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients” — Dr. Guillaume Vetter-Genoud

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. announces that its planned French affiliate, Eutopos Pharma, has been selected to join Quest for Health, one of Europe's leading healthcare and life sciences innovation accelerators headquartered in Strasbourg, France.Quest for Health is recognized as one of Europe's premier healthcare and biotechnology innovation accelerators, bringing together biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, academic institutions, hospitals, investors, and research organizations in a collaborative environment designed to accelerate scientific innovation and commercialization. Located within the internationally recognized BioValley ecosystem spanning France, Germany, and Switzerland, Quest for Health provides participating companies with access to an extensive network of scientific expertise, industrial partners, investors, and innovation infrastructure.Eutopos Pharma's selection to join Quest for Health represents an important milestone in the Vidac Pharma Group's strategy to expand its operational presence in continental Europe and strengthen its research and development, clinical trials, and business development activities. As part of this initiative, the Group intends to establish Eutopos Pharma as its French affiliate, based in Strasbourg, which will serve as its European platform for research and development, clinical trials, business development, strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, and the advancement of innovative therapeutic technologies.As part of this strategic initiative, the Vidac Pharma Group has selected Dr. Séverine Sigrist as the proposed Chief Executive Officer of Eutopos Pharma. Upon the establishment of the company, the Board of Directors and Strategic Committee of Eutopos Pharma will be chaired by Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma Group. Subject to the completion of the company's establishment and the necessary corporate approvals, Dr. Sigrist is expected to lead Eutopos Pharma's activities in Strasbourg, focusing on research and development, clinical trials, business development, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of the Group's presence within the European biotechnology ecosystem.Dr. Séverine Sigrist is a recognized biotechnology entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience in life sciences innovation, technology transfer, and company building. Throughout her career, she has founded and led biotechnology companies, established strategic collaborations between academia and industry, and played a prominent role within the French and European biotechnology sectors.The establishment of Eutopos Pharma is expected to strengthen the Vidac Pharma Group's ability to build strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, investors, and innovation partners while supporting the continued development of the Group's oncology and onco-dermatology programs, as well as future technology platforms.Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma Group, commented:"The selection of Eutopos Pharma to join Quest for Health represents an important strategic milestone for the Vidac Pharma Group. Establishing Eutopos Pharma within one of Europe's leading biotechnology ecosystems creates valuable opportunities to expand our research and development, clinical trials, scientific and commercial collaborations while strengthening our presence in continental Europe. Together with the expected leadership of Dr. Séverine Sigrist, we believe this initiative provides a strong foundation for accelerating innovation, expanding strategic partnerships, advancing our clinical development programs, and driving the Group's long-term growth."Eutopos Pharma's participation in Quest for Health forms part of the Vidac Pharma Group's broader strategy to expand its presence within leading international biotechnology clusters while strengthening relationships with pharmaceutical partners, investors, and innovation-focused institutions across Europe.Guillaume Vetter-Genoud, Director of Quest for Health, commented: "We are proud to welcome Eutopos Pharma into our accelerator. This is a highly ambitious project with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients, and it joins a community of 25 biotech companies currently supported by Quest for health. Located in the heart of Europe, our accelerator now supports 60 HealthTech startups and is part of an international ecosystem bringing together 10 partners across France, Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium. The arrival of Eutopos Pharma, alongside Dr. Séverine Sigrist and Dr. Max Herzberg, is a strong illustration of the world-class projects choosing our region and international ecosystem to accelerate their European development."Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, those relating to the Company's clinical development programs, anticipated study progress, expected reporting timelines, future regulatory developments, and the therapeutic potential of VDA-1102. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory developments, clinical trial outcomes, financing availability, intellectual property protection, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.For more information, please contact:Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc.Dr. Max Herzberg20–22 Wenlock RoadLondon N1 7GUUnited Kingdominvestors@vidacpharma.comAbout Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac's lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.